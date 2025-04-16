How has Jasprit Bumrah fared against SRH in IPL? Stats
All eyes will be on Jasprit Bumrah when Mumbai Indians face Sunrisers Hyderabad in Match 33 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season on Thursday.
The match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Bumrah will need to be at his absolute best to stop a powerful SRH batting lineup.
Bumrah owns a decent record against SRH. We decode the stats.
Vs SRH
Bumrah averages 24.35 versus SRH
As per ESPNcricinfo, Bumrah has taken a total of 17 wickets versus SRH from 15 matches at an average of 24.35.
He owns an economy rate of 7.22. His best performance is 3/22 versus SRH.
Versus SRH at Wankhede in Mumbai, Bumrah has managed 8 scalps from 5 matches at an average of 16.87. His economu rate is 6.75.
Information
Bumrah's performance in IPL 2025
Bumrah has played two matches in the IPL 2025 season. He missed MI's initial games after being out with an injury layoff for several months. Bumrah took 0/29 from 4 overs against RCB before finishing with 1/44 versus DC.