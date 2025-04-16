What's the story

All eyes will be on Jasprit Bumrah when Mumbai Indians face Sunrisers Hyderabad in Match 33 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season on Thursday.

The match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Bumrah will need to be at his absolute best to stop a powerful SRH batting lineup.

Bumrah owns a decent record against SRH. We decode the stats.