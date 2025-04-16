What's the story

In Match 31 of IPL 2025, Punjab Kings pulled off a sensational 16-run win over Kolkata Knight Riders by defending the lowest total in IPL (111).

The victory was led by Yuzvendra Chahal's brilliant 4/28, which included the crucial wicket of KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane.

Remarkably, this marked Chahal's third four-plus wicket haul against KKR.

Here's a breakdown of Chahal's top performances vs KKR.