Presenting Yuzvendra Chahal's four-plus wicket spells versus KKR in IPL
What's the story
In Match 31 of IPL 2025, Punjab Kings pulled off a sensational 16-run win over Kolkata Knight Riders by defending the lowest total in IPL (111).
The victory was led by Yuzvendra Chahal's brilliant 4/28, which included the crucial wicket of KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane.
Remarkably, this marked Chahal's third four-plus wicket haul against KKR.
Here's a breakdown of Chahal's top performances vs KKR.
#1
5/40, Brabourne, 2022
Playing for Rajasthan Royals in 2022, Chahal delivered his best-ever figures in the league, 5/40, tearing through KKR's lineup.
He dismissed Nitish Rana in the 13th over, then produced a game-changing 17th over, claiming a hat-trick and four wickets: Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (85), Shivam Mavi, and Pat Cummins.
KKR were bowled out for 210 while chasing 218, handing RR a thrilling seven-run win.
#2
4/25, Kolkata, 2023
In match 56 of IPL 2023, playing for RR, Chahal picked up 4/25, his second four-plus wicket haul and second-best figures against KKR.
According to ESPNcricinfo, he dismissed Nitish Rana, removed Venkatesh Iyer and Shardul Thakur in the same over, and later claimed Rinku Singh.
KKR ended with 149/8 (20 overs). Meanwhile, an unbeaten 98 from Yashasvi Jaiswal saw RR win by nine wickets.
#3
4/28, Mullanpur, 2025
As mentioned, Chahal's third four-plus wicket haul against KKR came in a thrilling IPL 2025 clash.
After PBKS were bowled out for just 111, Chahal turned the game with a match-winning 4/28.
He removed Rahane and Angkrish Raghuvanshi early, then struck twice in the 12th over, dismissing Rinku Singh (3) and Ramandeep Singh (0).
KKR folded for 95, handing PBKS a stunning 16-run victory.
Fact card
Chahal is the highest wicket-taker against KKR
The PBKS spinner owns 211 scalps across 166 IPL matches. Notably, he is the highest wicket-taker in the IPL and has an average of 22.73 alongside an economy rate of 7.92.
He also owns seven four-wicket hauls and five-wicket haul.
According to ESPNcricinfo, he became the highest wicket-taker versus KKR in IPL.
He owns 33 wickets across 23 innings against KKR at 20.75.