IPL 2025: Nicholas Pooran slams another fifty, completes 2,000 runs
What's the story
Lucknow Super Giants dasher Nicholas Pooran has slammed another blazing half-century in the Indian Premier League.
He played a whirlwind knock in Match 21 of IPL 2025 against Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens.
Pooran, who slammed sixes all around the ground, shared a 71-run stand with Mitchell Marsh. He also completed 2,000 runs in the IPL.
LSG scored 238/3 in 20 overs.
Knock
Another blazing knock from Pooran
Pooran came in after openers Marsh and Aiden Markram added 99 runs.
The LSG batter straightaway took center stage and took the KKR bowlers to cleaners. Even Varun Chakravarthy and Sunil Narine were ineffective against him.
Pooran took LSG to 170 along with Marsh. Despite the latter's departure, Pooran returned unbeaten on 87 off 36 balls. His knock had 7 fours and 8 sixes.
Milestone
Pooran gets past 2,000 IPL runs
As mentioned, Pooran has raced to 2,000 runs in the IPL. He reached the landmark in his 81st match (78 innings).
The left-handed batter has racked up 2,055 runs at an average of 34.83. He has a staggering strike-rate of 167.94.
Pooran currently owns the Orange Cup for IPL 2025, with over 280 runs. The tally includes three fifties and a strike-rate of 220-plus.
Information
Second-fastest to 2,000 IPL runs (balls)
As per Cricbuzz, Pooran has become the second-fastest to 2,000 IPL runs in terms of balls. He took a mere 1,198 balls for the same. Pooran is only behind KKR's Andre Russell, who attained the feat in 1,120 balls.