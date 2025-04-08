Pooran came in after openers Marsh and Aiden Markram added 99 runs.

The LSG batter straightaway took center stage and took the KKR bowlers to cleaners. Even Varun Chakravarthy and Sunil Narine were ineffective against him.

Pooran took LSG to 170 along with Marsh. Despite the latter's departure, Pooran returned unbeaten on 87 off 36 balls. His knock had 7 fours and 8 sixes.