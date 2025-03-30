What's the story

The 12th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will witness a battle of former champions as Mumbai Indians (MI) take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on March 31.

Both teams have had a shaky start to the season. Meanwhile, eyes will be on Ajinkya Rahane, who has enjoyed operating against the Knight Riders.

Now, ahead of this clash, let us take a look at how Rahane has fared against MI over the years.