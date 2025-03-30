IPL 2025: How has Ajinkya Rahane fared against Mumbai Indians
What's the story
The 12th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will witness a battle of former champions as Mumbai Indians (MI) take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on March 31.
Both teams have had a shaky start to the season. Meanwhile, eyes will be on Ajinkya Rahane, who has enjoyed operating against the Knight Riders.
Now, ahead of this clash, let us take a look at how Rahane has fared against MI over the years.
Scores
Rahane has 5 50+ scores against MI
As per ESPNcricinfo, Rahane is the highest run-scorer among active KKR players, against MI.
He has scored 712 runs in 28 matches at an average of 30.95 and a strike rate of 125.35.
He also has five 50+ scores against them with his best score being 68* off 54 balls.
Rahane would want to enhance his numbers in the upcoming game.
Battles
Trouble versus Boult, Chahar
Rahane has had a hard time against MI's new-ball pacer Trent Boult.
He has smashed Boult for 35 runs off 36 balls with the latter dismissing him thrice across six IPL innings.
Meanwhile, Deepak Chahar has dismissed him four times across as many innings, conceding just 21 runs off 23 balls.
MI skipper Hardik Pandya has trapped him once across five innings.
Journey
Rahane's IPL journey: A statistical overview
Over his career, Rahane has represented six IPL teams - Rajasthan Royals, Rising Pune Supergiant, Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals, Chennai Super Kings (CSK), and now KKR.
He has scored 4,716 runs across 187 games at an average of 30.23 with two centuries and 31 half-centuries to his name.
His phenomenal numbers also include 108 sixes and 485 fours with a strike rate of 123.88.