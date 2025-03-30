What's the story

Gujarat Titans (GT) captain Shubman Gill has reached a major milestone in his IPL career.

He has become the second-fastest player to score 1,000 runs at a single venue in the tournament's history.

Gill achieved the landmark during GT's match against Mumbai Indians (MI) at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on Saturday.

Here we decode the batters to have accomplished this landmark in the fewest innings.