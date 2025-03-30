Fastest batters to reach 1,000 IPL runs at a venue
What's the story
Gujarat Titans (GT) captain Shubman Gill has reached a major milestone in his IPL career.
He has become the second-fastest player to score 1,000 runs at a single venue in the tournament's history.
Gill achieved the landmark during GT's match against Mumbai Indians (MI) at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on Saturday.
Here we decode the batters to have accomplished this landmark in the fewest innings.
#1
Chris Gayle - 19 innings
Chris Gayle holds the record, having completed 1,000 runs in just 19 innings at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium, RCB's home ground.
As per ESPNcricinfo, he finished with 1,561 IPL runs across 45 matches at the venue at an average of 41.07 and a strike rate of 159.93.
Gayle also struck three centuries in Bengaluru, including the 175* against the Pune Warriors India in 2013 (50s: 8).
#2
Shubman Gill - 20 innings
Gill, who reached the landmark in only 20 innings in Ahmedabad, has overall raced to 1,024 runs across 20 matches at the venue (100s: 3, 50s: 4).
He averages an impressive 60.23 with a strike rate of 160.25 at this ground.
In the IPL 2023 season, he scored a remarkable 572 out of his total of 890 runs at this ground, including two centuries and his highest score of 129 against MI in Qualifier 2.
#3
David Warner - 22 innings
David Warner follows Gill, having reached the landmark in 22 innings at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, SRH's home ground.
The left-handed batter scored 1,623 runs from 32 matches at an incredible average of 64.92 in the IPL at this venue (100s: 3, 50s: 15).
Warner also has a healthy strike rate in this regard (160.53). These are the fourth-most IPL runs by a batter at a venue.