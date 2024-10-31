Summarize Simplifying... In short Cricket player Glenn Maxwell may return to Test cricket after seven years, with his potential comeback being considered for the two-Test series against Sri Lanka next year.

Despite concerns about his physical fitness following his stint in the Big Bash League, Maxwell has shown impressive form in white-ball cricket since recovering from a broken leg.

However, he is not being considered as a replacement for the injured players in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy against India. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Maxwell last played a Test match in 2017

Glenn Maxwell could return to Test cricket after seven years

By Parth Dhall 11:16 am Oct 31, 202411:16 am

What's the story Dynamic Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell is being considered for a possible return to Test cricket. Australia's head coach Andrew McDonald recently confirmed that Maxwell is in the mix for the upcoming series against Sri Lanka. The last time Maxwell played a Test match was way back in 2017 against Bangladesh. He has played only seven Tests as of now.

Comeback

Maxwell's potential return to Test cricket

Maxwell's possible return to the Test arena is being considered for Sri Lankan conditions. The two-Test series will be played in January and February next year. McDonald feels that Maxwell's ability play 360 degree, sweeping and reverse sweeping, could be critical if conditions are extreme. "Does he (Maxwell) fit that profile? 100% he fits that profile," McDonald stated.

Challenges

Maxwell's fitness and performance

McDonald admitted that the biggest challenge for Maxwell would be his physical fitness and ability to withstand the rigors of Test cricket. This concern comes especially after his stint in the Big Bash League (BBL). However, despite these concerns, Maxwell has been in phenomenal form in white-ball cricket since recovering from a broken leg last year.

Selection

Maxwell not considered for India series

Besides, Maxwell isn't being seen as a possible replacement for the injured Cameron Green and David Warner (retired) for the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy against India. The squad for the series will be announced after the ongoing Australia A-India A series. Furthermore, McDonald believes India's recent series defeat to New Zealand won't have great relevance to their performance Down Under.

Information

Maxwell has over 4,000 FC runs

Despite emerging as a potent limted-overs batter, Maxwell has fared well in First-Class cricket. The right-handed batter has racked up 4,147 runs from 69 matches at an average of 39.49 in the format so far. His tally includes seven tons and 24 half-centuries.