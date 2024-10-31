Glenn Maxwell could return to Test cricket after seven years
Dynamic Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell is being considered for a possible return to Test cricket. Australia's head coach Andrew McDonald recently confirmed that Maxwell is in the mix for the upcoming series against Sri Lanka. The last time Maxwell played a Test match was way back in 2017 against Bangladesh. He has played only seven Tests as of now.
Maxwell's potential return to Test cricket
Maxwell's possible return to the Test arena is being considered for Sri Lankan conditions. The two-Test series will be played in January and February next year. McDonald feels that Maxwell's ability play 360 degree, sweeping and reverse sweeping, could be critical if conditions are extreme. "Does he (Maxwell) fit that profile? 100% he fits that profile," McDonald stated.
Maxwell's fitness and performance
McDonald admitted that the biggest challenge for Maxwell would be his physical fitness and ability to withstand the rigors of Test cricket. This concern comes especially after his stint in the Big Bash League (BBL). However, despite these concerns, Maxwell has been in phenomenal form in white-ball cricket since recovering from a broken leg last year.
Maxwell not considered for India series
Besides, Maxwell isn't being seen as a possible replacement for the injured Cameron Green and David Warner (retired) for the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy against India. The squad for the series will be announced after the ongoing Australia A-India A series. Furthermore, McDonald believes India's recent series defeat to New Zealand won't have great relevance to their performance Down Under.
Maxwell has over 4,000 FC runs
Despite emerging as a potent limted-overs batter, Maxwell has fared well in First-Class cricket. The right-handed batter has racked up 4,147 runs from 69 matches at an average of 39.49 in the format so far. His tally includes seven tons and 24 half-centuries.