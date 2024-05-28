Next Article

David Warner could complete 1,000 T20 World Cup runs

T20 World Cup 2024: David Warner can unlock these achievements

By Parth Dhall 08:36 pm May 28, 2024

What's the story David Warner had a poor outing in the 2024 Indian Premier League, where he scored 168 runs from eight games at 21. Warner, who also suffered a finger injury during the tournament, will now turn up for Australian in the impending ICC T20 World Cup. The 37-year-old opener is likely to retire at the tournament's end. Here are the feats he can attain.

Runs

Warner set to become Australia's highest run-scorer in T20Is

Warner has been the backbone of Australia's batting order across formats. He is one of only two players with over 3,000 runs for Australia in T20I cricket. Warner currently owns 3,099 runs from 103 T20Is at a strike-rate of 142.67. In the upcoming tournament, he will likely surpass former batter Aaron Finch (3,120) to become Australia's leading run-scorer in the format.

T20 WC

Warner eyes 1,000-run mark in T20 WC

With 806 runs from 34 games at 25.18, Warner is the leading run-scorer for Australia in T20 World Cup history. He is one of only six men with 800+ runs in this regard. Warner could become the first batter with over 1,000 runs for Australia in the T20 World Cup. Notably, Glenn Maxwell (446) follows Warner among active cricketers in this regard.

Information

Warner could complete 100 fours

Only three players have scored 100+ fours in T20 World Cup history - Mahela Jayawardene, Virat Kohli, and Tillakaratne Dilshan. Warner, who currently has 86 fours, can join these names in the upcoming tournament.

Fifty-plus scores

Record for most fifty-plus scores

Warner remains the only Australian with over 12,000 runs in T20 cricket. He presently has the joint-most fifty-plus scores (110) in the shortest overall format with Chris Gayle. In the 2024 T20 World Cup, Warner can break tie with Gayle own the top spot. Notably, Kohli (105) and Babar Azam (101) are the only other batters with more than 100 such scores.