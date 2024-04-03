Next Article

David Warner strikes at 150.62 against Sunil Narine in T20 cricket

David Warner's stellar stats against KKR in IPL

By Parth Dhall 03:33 pm Apr 03, 202403:33 pm

What's the story Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders are set to clash in Match 16 of the 2024 Indian Premier League in Visakhapatnam. The Capitals are expected to retain their opening pair of Prithvi Shaw and David Warner. They shared a 93-run stand against Chennai Super Kings. Warner, who smashed a pacy half-century, would face a fired-up Mitchell Starc. The former averages 44.79 against KKR (IPL).

Stats

Most runs by a batter against KKR

Warner is the highest run-scorer against KKR in the IPL. He is one of only two batters with over 1,000 runs in this regard, the other being Rohit Sharma. The former owns 1,075 runs from 27 games at an average of 44.79 against the Knight Riders. His strike rate reads 145.27. Warner's tally includes two tons and six half-centuries.

Information

Most fours against KKR

Warner has 111 fours against KKR in the IPL, the most by a batter. Rohit and Shikhar Dhawan are the only other batters with over 100 fours in this regard. In terms of sixes against KKR, Warner (40) is only behind Chris Gayle (54).

Centuries

Only batter with multiple IPL tons against KKR

Warner remains the only batter with multiple centuries against KKR in the IPL. Two of his four IPL tons have come against this opposition. The Australian batter also has the second-highest individual score against the Knight Riders in the tournament. He slammed a 59-ball 126 for Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2017. The knock included 10 fours and 8 sixes.

Information

Warner has been in fine form

Warner scored a blazing half-century against CSK in DC's latest IPL 2024 encounter. He slammed a 35-ball 52, having struck his 62nd IPL half-century. Warner recorded his 110th fifty-plus score in T20 cricket, now the joint-most with Gayle.

KKR

Warner to face star-studded KKR bowling attack

In the upcoming game, KKR's star-studded bowling attack will pose a threat to Warner. He will take on his teammate Starc, who opens the proceedings for the Knight Riders. While spinner Sunil Narine has dismissed Warner twice, the latter strikes at 150.62 in this battle (T20s). Warner's strike rate against Andre Russell reads 173.46. Besides, the Vizag wicket will suit Warner.