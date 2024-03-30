Next Article

Shivam Dube has been a different beast in CSK colors (Source: X/@IPL)

IPL 2024, DC vs CSK: Decoding the key player battles

By Gaurav Tripathi 12:41 pm Mar 30, 202412:41 pm

What's the story Delhi Capitals will take on the high-flying Chennai Super Kings in Match 13 of the 2024 Indian Premier League. The defending champions have made a sparkling start to the season, clinching their first two games. The Capitals, meanwhile, have struggled so far, losing both their fixtures. The Rishabh Pant-led team must rectify its issues sooner than later. Here we decode the probable player battles.

#1

David Warner vs Deepak Chahar

David Warner relishes playing against CSK and will look to make his mark once again. He has returned with eight fifties across 20 matches against the Super Kings. However, CSK pacer Deepak Chahar has troubled him with the new ball. The right-arm fast bowler has dismissed Warner twice in seven IPL meetings, conceding just 69 runs off 64 balls.

#2

Axar Patel vs Mustafizur Rahman

Axar Patel has done well as a finisher for DC in the last few seasons. The all-rounder has also played some handy cameos against the Super Kings. Meanwhile, Mustafizur Rahman will look to keep him quiet in the end overs. The left-arm pacer has conceded just 29 runs off 24 balls in the final four overs this season (2 wickets).

#3

Ruturaj Gaikwad vs Khaleel Ahmed

CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad threw away his starts in his first two outings this season. He would want to make a significant mark against DC. The opener might tackle Khaleel Ahmed in the powerplay overs. Though the left-arm pacer is yet to dismiss the CSK star in the IPL, he has conceded just 15 runs off 22 balls in this battle.

#4

Shivam Dube vs Kuldeep Yadav

Shivam Dube has been a different beast in CSK colors. He has been at his aggressive best and his duel against Kuldeep Yadav will be an exciting spectacle. Though Dube owns a strike rate of 179.68 against spinners since IPL 2023, he has been dismissed five times across 16 innings in this regard. Meanwhile, Kuldeep has scalped three wickets this season (ER: 7.62).

Details

The fixture will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on March 31 (3:30pm IST). The pitch here assists the batters, but pacers can be lethal with the new ball. Spinners can inflict some damage eventually. 8.55 reads the average first-inning run rate at this venue (IPL). Star Sports will telecast the match, fans can also live-stream it on JioCinema for free.