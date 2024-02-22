CSK and RCB to meet in IPL 2024 opener: Details

By Gaurav Tripathi 05:44 pm Feb 22, 202405:44 pm

What's the story The 2024 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will commence on March 22. Defending champions Chennai Super Kings will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in the opener at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium. Notably, the BCCI has announced the schedule for the first 15 days. The full schedule is likely to come after the Election Commission of India announces the General Election dates.

Next Article

Schedule

Full schedule to come in March

The nationwide polling dates are expected to be announced between the second and third week of March. Hence, the entire IPL 2024 will be announced only thereafter. Meanwhile, IPL chairman Arun Singh Dhumal recently expressed confidence that the competition will not have to be moved out of the country due to the clash with the elections.

Updates

Key updates ahead of IPL 2024

DC skipper Rishabh Pant, who missed the last season, will reportedly play the IPL 2024 season as a pure batter. GT pacer and the highest wicket-taker of IPL 2023, Mohammed Shami has been ruled out of the season due to an ankle injury. Mitchell Starc, having bagged Rs. 24.75 crore from KKR in the IPL 2024 auction, became the most-expensive player in IPL history.

Twitter Post

Twitter Post