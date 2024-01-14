Axar Patel reaches 200 T20 wickets, completes this double

1/5

Sports 2 min read

Axar Patel reaches 200 T20 wickets, completes this double

By Gaurav Tripathi Edited by Rajdeep Saha 08:05 pm Jan 14, 202408:05 pm

The left-arm spinner owns over 2,500 runs in the format (Source: X/@ICC)

Indian all-rounder Axar Patel has completed 200 wickets in T20 cricket. He accomplished the milestone with his second wicket in the second T20I against Afghanistan in Indore. Axar has truly been a captain's delight in the 20-over format as he can deliver across all three departments. The left-arm spinner also owns over 2,500 runs in the format. Here we decode his stats.

2/5

200 scalps for Axar

Axar, who made his T20 debut in March 2013, took 232 games to complete 200 scalps. The 29-year-old boasts an impressive economy rate of just under nine in the format. The tally includes a solitary four-wicket haul (4/21). 112 of his wickets have come in 136 Indian Premier League (IPL) games with his economy reading 7.24.

3/5

Second Indian all-rounder with this double

With the bat, Axar has clobbered 2,545 runs in T20s at 22.52. His strike rate reads 134.65. The tally includes five fifties. Ravindra Jadeja, who also happens to be a left-arm spinner and a left-handed batter, is the only other Indian all-rounder with the T20 double of 200 wickets and 2,000 runs. He owns 3,382 runs besides 216 wickets in the format.

4/5

Axar is closing in on 50 T20I wickets

Coming to his overall T20I stats, he has raced to 49 wickets in 52 games, averaging 24.20. His economy rate is 7.26 while 3/9 are his best figures. Versus Afghanistan, Axar owns four scalps from three games. The veteran has also fared decently with the bat in T20Is, accumulating 361 runs at a strike rate of 144.40. The tally includes a solitary half-century.

5/5

Axar claims 2/17 versus Afghanistan in the 2nd T20I

Axar was solid versus the Afghans in the second T20I on Sunday. He picked the wickets of Ibrahim Zadran and half-centurion Gulbadin Naib. Axar bowled a beauty to Zadran, drawing him forward with a slower delivery and castling him in the sixth over. He then got the crucial scalp of Naib, who was looking dangerous. A change of pace did Naib in.