IPL 2024: LSG secure David Willey for Rs. 2 crore

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 07:54 pm Dec 19, 202307:54 pm

English all-rounder David Willey joined Lucknow Super Giants for Rs. 2 crore

Lucknow Super Giants have signed English all-rounder David Willey for his base price of Rs. 2 crore in the 2024 Indian Premier League auction on Tuesday. LSG, who are desperate to improve their pace-bowling options, bought Willey during the accelerated auction. Interestingly, Willey also represents the Durban Super Giants franchise in SA20. He has previously featured for RCB and CSK in the IPL.

A look at Willey's T20 exploits

Willey has featured in only 11 IPL matches while scalping six wickets at an economy of 7.56. He is a veteran who has played all across the world, featuring in 270 matches and picking up 270 wickets at 22.82. Willey also owns 3,720 runs at a strike rate of 135.32. He has hammered 14 fifties and two hundred in this format.

