Decoding the list of T20I centurions for England

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 02:07 am Dec 18, 202302:07 am

Phil Salt slammed 109* versus WI in the 3rd T20I (Photo credit: X/@englandcricket)

England completed a sensational run chase against West Indies in the third T20I at the Grenada Cricket Stadium. The Three Lions chased down a target of 223 which was their joint second-highest run chase in T20I and their highest against the Windies in this format. The run chase was possible because of Philip Salt's heroic 109* from 56 balls. Here's more.

Why does this story matter?

Salt was exceptional on the night as he plundered the WI bowling and played shots all around the ground. This was the wicket-keeper batter's maiden T20I century as he became the fifth Englishman to hammer a ton in T20Is. He has become a potent dasher in franchise leagues all over the world. Here we decode the five English T20I centurions.

Hales smashed a whirlwind century against Sri Lanka

Alex Hales became the first Englishman to smash a T20I century in the 2014 T20 World Cup in Chattogram. His whirlwind 64-ball 116* was laced with 11 boundaries and six maximums which helped England chase down the target of 190. Back then, it was England's highest run chase in this format. Hales stitched a sensational 152-run stand with Eoin Morgan to steer England home.

Malan's remarkable T20I ton versus New Zealand in 2019

Dawid Malan played an exceptional knock to help England post a total of 241/3 against New Zealand in Napier in 2019. The southpaw smashed a brilliant 51-ball 103* which was studded by nine boundaries and six maximums. His 48-ball century was the fastest T20I ton for England back then. Also, 241/3 is England's highest-ever inning total in T20I cricket.

Buttler's historic ton versus Sri Lanka in 2021 T20 WC

Jos Buttler was at his dominant best against the Lankan Lions in the 2021 T20 World Cup in Sharjah. The dasher hammered a 67-ball 101* which eventually resulted in the difference between the two teams. With this ton, Buttler became the first Englishman to clock a century in all three formats. He also became the second Englishman to slam a T20 World Cup ton.

Livingstone hammered England's fastest-ever T20I century

Liam Livingstone, known for his hard-hitting ability slammed the fastest-ever T20I century for England from 42 balls. The historic ton came against Pakistan in 2021 at Nottingham. England were chasing 233 set by Pakistan batting first and fell short by 31 runs. But Livingstone's 43-ball 101 will stay memorable for his exceptional ability to clear the fences. He hammered nine sixes and six boundaries.

Salt's match-winning knock against West Indies

Salt became the latest Englishman to join this list with a T20I century. His 109* from 56 balls steered England home in a fantastic run chase. The dasher never looked out of sorts while chasing the daunting target of 223. Salt stitched a 115-run stand with Buttler and later added 70 and 40 runs with Livingstone and Harry Brook respectively to take England home.