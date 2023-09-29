Iconic England vs New Zealand matches at ODI World Cups

England beat NZ in the 2019 WC final (Source: X/@ICC)

The 2023 edition of the ICC Cricket World Cup will get underway on October 5 in India. Finalists of the 2019 edition, England and New Zealand will cross swords in the tournament opener in Hyderabad. The two sides have been involved in some nail-biting clashes across formats lately. Here we revisit the top five ODI WC encounters between the two cricketing powerhouses.

The iconic 2019 final

England beat New Zealand in the 2019 World Cup final at Lord's. Ben Stokes (84*) and Jos Buttler (59) starred in England's run-chase as they attempted to reach 242. However, the match resulted in a tie. The Super Over also couldn't differentiate the two sides, but England won on the virtue of boundary count. The Super Over, full of controversies, had a dramatic ending.

NZ's crushing win in 2015

England had a torrid time against the Kiwis in the 2015 WC clash in Wellington. Tim Southee demolished the Brits with a career-best 7/33 as England were folded for 123 while batting first. On the very same track, NZ skipper Brendon McCullum slammed the fastest fifty in WC history, off 18 balls. He finished with a 25-ball 77 as NZ won by eight wickets.

The thriller in Ahmedabad

The 1996 WC opener saw England beat New Zealand locking horns in Ahmedabad. On a tricky surface, the Kiwis managed 236/6 while batting first as opener Nathan Astle slammed a superb 101. In reply, England were cruising at 123/2. However, pacers Dion Nash and Gavin Larsen then ignited a collapse. Graeme Hick's 85 went in vain as NZ won by 11 runs.

England's heartbreak in Birmingham

England's defeat against the Kiwis in the 1983 WC was truly heart-breaking. David Gower's 92 and Graeme Fowler's 69 propelled the Brits to 234/10. In reply, NZ lost both their openers inside three runs. However, However, Geoff Howarth (60) and Jeremy Coney (66*) led NZ's fight back. Richard Hadlee's crucial 31 meant NZ crossed the line in the penultimate ball, recording a two-wicket win.

England's win in Manchester

It was the semi-final of the 1979 WC as England were up against NZ in Manchester. Half-centuries from Mike Brearley (53) and Graham Gooch (71) meant the hosts finished at 221/8 in their 60 overs. In reply, many NZ batters threw away their starts. John Wright scored 69 as the game went right down to the wire. England eventually won by nine runs.