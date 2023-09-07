ENG vs NZ: Battle between World Cup 2019 finalists begins

Written by Parth Dhall September 07, 2023 | 04:41 pm 3 min read

The four-match ODI series begins on September 8

Following the T20I leg, England are New Zealand are set to lock horns in a four-match ODI series, starting September 8. The T20I series between the two sides ended in a 2-2 draw. The impending 50-over series marks the return of Ben Stokes, who had taken a U-turn from his ODI retirement. Notably, the series is a lead-up to the ICC Cricket World Cup.

Pitch report, conditions, and streaming details

Sophia Gardens in Cardiff will host the match on September 8 (5pm IST). This stadium last hosted an ODI in July 2021. Notably, the pitch here supports pacers as they garner decent movement and bounce. Spinners can also chip in as the match progresses. The match will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network and live-streamed on the SonyLiv app.

A look at the head-to-head record

New Zealand have 43 wins and 41 defeats against the Brits in ODIs (NR: 4). Three of their games have ended in ties, including one in the 2019 WC final. England controversially won that game in the Super Over. At home, England have won 17 of their 32 ODIs against the Kiwis, losing 12 (NR: 2, Tie: 1).

The return of Ben Stokes

All-rounder Stokes returns to the ODI setup after withdrawing his retirement. Stokes called time on his ODI career last year as playing across formats was "unsustainable" for him. Stokes was the chief architect of England's historic 2019 World Cup as they beat NZ. He slammed 84* in a crucial run-chase. He was also pivotal in what turned out to be an incredible Super Over.

A look at the Probable XIs

England (Probable XI): Jonny Bairstow (wicket-keeper), Jason Roy, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (captain), Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, and Mark Wood. New Zealand (Probable XI): Devon Conway, Finn Allen, Tom Latham (captain and wicket-keeper), Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Rachin Ravindra, Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee, and Trent Boult.

Several players eye key milestones

Spin twins Moeen and Rashid can accomplish 350 international wickets apiece. They need four and nine wickets, respectively, to attain the milestone. Moeen also needs a solitary scalp to complete 100 ODI wickets. Boult requires 13 scalps to complete 200 wickets in ODIs. Santner is 10 short of accomplishing 100 wickets in the format. Phillips (1,962) can complete 2,000 runs in NZ colors.

Here are the Fantasy XI options

Fantasy XI (Option 1): Jos Buttler (captain), Jonny Bairstow, Devon Conway (vice-captain), Glenn Phillips, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Moeen Ali, Mitchell Santner, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, and Mark Wood. Fantasy XI (Option 2): Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow (captain), Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Moeen Ali, Daryl Mitchell (vice-captain), Trent Boult, Chris Woakes, and Mark Wood.

