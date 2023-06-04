Sports

Ben Stokes provides update on knee injury ahead of Ashes

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Jun 04, 2023, 12:58 pm 2 min read

Stokes did not bowl or bat in the one-off Ireland Test (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Ben Stokes's fitness is among England's key concerns ahead of the high-voltage Ashes, starting June 16. The England skipper, who has been battling a stubborn knee injury in recent months, did not bat or bowl in the recently-concluded one-off Test versus Ireland. Furthermore, he was seen hobbling on Day 3. After the match, he provided an update on his knee injury. Here is more.

Why does this story matter?

The England captain hobbled right after taking the catch of Curtis Campher as his knee injury seemed to have extravagated.

However, he later stated that there was nothing major to worry about as he even bowled before the play on Day 3.

Notably, Stokes also revealed that he awkwardly landed on his left knee.

Team England will not want his injury to be extravagated.

What did Stokes say?

"I landed quite awkwardly on it [the left knee]. My weight went on the inside of the knee like I hyper-extended but I bowled this morning," Stokes said in the post-match conference. "I have bowled since being back from India, so it's been about 4 weeks. I got through that and I was really happy with where I was, so nothing to worry about."

Why Stokes hobbled after taking Campher's catch?

Stokes further revealed that his knee got twisted in a strange way after taking Campher's catch. "I just landed quite awkwardly when I took that catch," said Stokes. "I landed on my left leg and it twisted in a really strange way. It was fine." With the Ashes being just over a week away, Stokes would want to regain full fitness sooner than later.

A look at Stokes's Test numbers

Stokes has been a mainstay for England in Tests. He was named the ICC Test Cricketer of the Year in January after he revived England's Test team. He slammed 870 runs and picked up 26 wickets in 2022. He was also selected as the captain of the Test Team of the Year. Stokes has slammed 5,712 runs and taken 194 wickets in 92 Tests.

How did the one-off Test pan out?

Ireland were bundled out for a paltry 172 in the first innings with Stuart Broad claiming a fifer. In response, England openers Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett responded in style, adding 109 runs. After Crawley's dismissal, Duckett and Ollie Pope added a double-century-plus stand before England declared (524/4). Ireland showed character in their second innings and managed 362/9 before England won (12/0).