T20 World Cup, Curtis Campher takes double hat-trick: Key stats

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Published on Oct 18, 2021, 05:56 pm

Ireland's Curtis Campher takes double hat-trick at T20 World Cup

Ireland's Curtis Campher, on Monday, scripted history by taking a double hat-trick. He took four wickets in four balls in the T20 World Cup Qualifier against Netherlands. The 22-year-old became only the third player in men's T20Is to achieve this feat. His incredible effort put Ireland in the driving seat in the first innings. Here are the key stats.

Only the third male cricketer to attain this feat

Campher is the third player to take four wickets in four balls in T20 Internationals (men's). Rashid Khan (vs Ireland, 2019) and Lasith Malinga (vs New Zealand, 2019) are the only two male cricketers with this unique record.

Here's how Campher completed his hat-trick

Campher took a hat-trick in the 10th over after Netherlands elected to bat. Colin Ackermann was his first victim, who was caught behind on the second delivery. Ryan ten Doeschate was trapped in front on the very next ball. Campher completed his hat-trick by dismissing Scott Edwards in a similar manner. He took four in four after outfoxing Roelof van der Merwe.

First player from Ireland to take a T20I hat-trick

Campher is the first player from Ireland to take a hat-trick in T20Is. He is overall the 18th player to do so in the format. Interestingly, the Ireland player is the sixth overall to register a T20I hat-trick this year after Akila Dananjaya (Sri Lanka), Waseem Abbas (Malta), Sheraz Sheikh (Belgium), Nathan Ellis (Australia), and Elijah Otieno (Kenya).

Second player with a hat-trick in T20 World Cup

Additionally, Campher is only the second player to record a hat-trick in the history of ICC T20 World Cup. Former Australian speedster Brett Lee was the only player with a T20 WC hat-trick before today. The latter reached this landmark in the inaugural edition (vs Bangladesh, Cape Town). He dismissed Shakib Al Hasan, Mashrafe Mortaza, and Alok Kapali on three consecutive deliveries.