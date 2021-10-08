IPL 2021, RCB win last-ball thriller against DC: Records broken

Published on Oct 08, 2021

RCB's Glenn Maxwell played a solid knock versus DC

Delhi Capitals, who finished as the toppers in the Indian Premier League (IPL) standings, were beaten by the Royal Challengers Bangalore in a last-ball thriller. DC were put into bat by by RCB and mustered a challenging 164/5 in 20 overs. Prithvi Shaw was the top scorer with 48. In reply, RCB chased down the total (166/3). Here's more.

Third-placed RCB get past the line against DC

Ahead of the Qualifier 1 against Chennai Super Kings, DC failed to earn victory. Openers Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan added 88 runs in 10.1 overs. RB responded with a few scalps before Shreyas Iyer and Shimron Hetmyer helped DC get past 160. In reply, RCB were reeling at 6/2 before Srikar Bharat and Glenn Maxwell changed the complexion of the game.

Dhawan surpasses 600 IPL runs versus RCB

Dhawan hit a sublime 35-ball 43, racing to 544 runs this season at 41.84. He surpassed the tally of Ruturaj Gaikwad to move third in terms of runs. Dhawan has raced to 5,741 runs at 35.00. He has gone past 650 fours in the IPL (652). Dhawan has become the eighth batter to get past 600 runs against RCB (615).

Dhawan surpasses 2,000 IPL runs for DC

Dhawan has become just the fourth batter to surpass 2,000 IPL runs for DC. He now has 2,023 runs at 39.66. He is the fourth-highest run-scorer for the Capitals.

Shaw gets past 400 runs this season

Shaw hit a 31-ball 48, including four fours and two maximums. He has become the eighth batter to get past 400 runs in IPL 2021 (401). Overall, the youngster has 1,227 runs, becoming the 67th batter to get past 1,200 runs. He has gone past Gautam Gambhir's tally for DC (1,182).

Notable feats for Harshal and Chahal

Harshal Patel (1/34) has become the first bowler this season to scalp 30-plus wickets. The right-arm pacer now has 30 wickets at just 14.66. Yuzvendra Chahal (1/34) has raced to 16 wickets this season. Overall, the wrist-spinner has taken 137 IPL wickets. He now has 15 scalps against DC, becoming the 13th bowler to achieve this mark.

Bharat and Maxwell shine for RCB

Playing his seventh IPL match this season, Bharat registered his maiden fifty (78*). He struck three fours and four sixes, besides sharing an unbeaten century-plus stand alongside Maxwell. Australian all-rounder Maxwell (51*) continued his brilliance with the bat. He slammed his sixth fifty this season, besides racing to 498 runs. Maxwell is now the fifth-highest scorer this season.

2,000-plus runs for Maxwell in the IPL

Maxwell has got past 2,000 IPL runs (2,003), besides registering his 12th fifty. He is the 42nd batter to surpass 2,000 runs. Maxwell also got past Michael Hussey (1,977) and David Miller (1,974) in terms of IPL runs.

Record fourth-wicket stand for Bharat and Maxwell

Bharat and Maxi shared an unbeaten 111-run stand for the fourth wicket. This is now the second-highest fourth-wicket stand against DC in the IPL by any side. It's also the third-highest stand for RCB (any wicket) against DC.