D/N Test, Australia Women vs India Women: Day 1 report

Sep 30, 2021

Rain marred the proceedings on Day 1 of the lone Day-Night Test between Australia Women and India Women at the Canberra Oval in Queensland. The Indian women's cricket team managed 132/1 after 44.1 overs before rain stopped play. For India Women. Smriti Mandhana is unbeaten on a fine 80-run knock. India lost the wicket of Shafali Verma, who scored 31. Here's more.

Smriti shows character in a positive innings on display

Smriti came out with a positive frame of mind and was on the front foot from the word go. She showed her intent by smashing Darcie Brown in the eighth over for four fours. Notably, Australia ran out of ideas while bowling to Mandhana. She slammed 15 fours and a six in what is now her career-best Test score.

Indian openers add 93 runs for the first wicket

Credit should go to the Indian openers for setting a platform. The two added 93 runs for the first wicket. Shafali hit four fours in her 31-run knock. Shafali took the patient route as Mandhana seemed to be more of the aggressor. By the time Shafali got her first boundary, Mandhana had smacked eight. Shafali looked a bit scratchy on the day.

Australian bowlers toil hard on Day 1

Australia's decision to field first seemed to have backfired as India gained impetus. There wasn't much aid for the Aussie bowlers off the pitch despite some initial movement in the air. The Aussie bowlers bowled wrong lengths, a bit on the shorter side. Darcie conceded 28 from four overs and Ellyse Perry took time to settle down. Sophie Molineux (1/18) bowled well.

Molineux gets the key wicket of Shafali

Shafali offered a few chances to the Aussies. She offered a catch to Meg Lanning in the slips which was a reflex. The other one was to Annabel Sutherland stationed at mid-on. Finally, the youngster was dismissed trying to hit left-arm spinner Sophie Molineux against the turn. She ended up offering a sitter to Tahila McGrath at mid-off.

Mandhana and Punam have stitched an unbeaten 39-run stand

Punam Raut is batting on 16, having faced 57 deliveries and has added a crucial unbeaten 39-run stand for the second wicket. Play will start early at 9:30 AM IST for the remaining three days.