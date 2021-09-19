IPL 2021: Important milestones that can be achieved

The second phase of the IPL starts on September 19

The second phase of the Indian Premier League 2021-22 season is set to start tonight in the UAE. Half the season is left after being suspended midway earlier in May because of COVID-19. With an action-packed month on offer, there are several players who are set to achieve new milestones in the UAE leg. Here we decode the same.

Gayle can get to 5,000 IPL runs

Universe Boss Chris Gayle has scored 4,950 runs in the IPL at 40.24. The southpaw needs another 50 runs to achieve the milestone of 5,000 IPL runs. By doing so, Gayle will become the seventh player to achieve this tally. Notably, he will become just the third foreigner to get past 5,000 runs after David Warner and AB de Villiers.

4,000 runs and 400 fours await DK

Kolkata Knight Riders' Dinesh Karthik could play his last IPL season before calling it quits. He has racked up 3,946 runs at an average of 26.13. DK needs 54 runs more to register 4,000 IPL runs. By doing so, he will become the 11th batter to achieve this mark. He can get to 400 IPL fours (390), becoming the 11th cricketer to do so.

KL Rahul set to amass 3,000 IPL runs

IPL's most consistent batsman in recent times, KL Rahul, will want to end the season on a high. The IPL 2020 Orange Cap winner can repeat his success as he battles for the award with Shikhar Dhawan. Notably, Rahul has smashed 2,978 runs in the IPL and is 22 shy of registering 3,000 runs. He can be joined by Sanju Samson (2,861).

Mishra can surpass Malinga; Bumrah set to play 100th match

Veteran DC spinner Amit Mishra has racked up 166 wickets at 23.97. The right-arm spinner can become the highest wicket-taker in IPL history by surpassing Lasith Malinga, who claimed 170 wickets. Mumbai Indians pacer Jasprit Bumrah is set to make his 100th appearance in the IPL. Bumrah will become the sixth player from Mumbai Indians to play 100 IPL matches.

Morris can get to 100 IPL wickets

Chris Morris has bowled well this season, taking 14 scalps for Rajasthan Royals. The South African pacer has taken 94 wickets in the IPL and is six short of 100. He can become the 17th bowler to achieve 100-plus scalps.