Australia and England players likely to miss remainder of IPL

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Last updated on May 28, 2021, 11:59 am

The BCCI has been looking for possible options to hold the remainder of the Indian Premier League season in the UAE in the September and October window. The 14th edition of the tournament was suspended on May 4 as cases within the bio-bubble surged. And now, reports state that the Australian and England players may not be available for the remainder of IPL 2021.

IPL 2021 season could resume in third week of September

The IPL 2021 season is likely to resume in the third week of September. A report in The Times of India had stated that the schedule will be cramped with 10 double-header matches into a three-week window culminating in early October. It means there will be no clash with India's tour of England, with the final Test match scheduled to finish on September 1.

Australia have a packed calendar ahead

The Aussies have a packed calendar with series against West Indies and Bangladesh looming as well as the ICC T20 World Cup before a jam-packed home summer of international cricket. They have one Test against Afghanistan before the five-Test Ashes series. Keeping the mental health of cricketers in mind alongside the bio-bubble life, Cricket Australia may not release players for the IPL.

CA may see IPL as ideal preparation for some players

The rescheduled IPL will be held in close proximity to the T20 World Cup. As per cricket.com.au, Cricket Australia may see the IPL as ideal preparation for some players ahead of the showpiece tournament, likely to be held in the UAE. There could be opportunities for several Aussie players who weren't part of the IPL 2021 season as uncertainties loom large around Englishmen.

England won't make any change to their cricket calendar

The managing director of the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), Ashley Giles, confirmed recently that they won't be making any changes to England's cricket calendar to accommodate IPL 2021. In September-October, the England team is scheduled to travel to Bangladesh and Pakistan for limited-overs tours. The English players have a jam-packed cricketing calendar and Giles has denied making any changes in the schedule.

England unlikely to have players in IPL

Speaking to Times Now, Giles said England have a full schedule and are set to leave for Bangladesh after the India Test series. They also play against Pakistan and there is the T20 World Cup. Giles reckoned some of the players could be rested for the Bangladesh and Pakistan series. However, they won't be allowed to play cricket elsewhere during the break.

England players cannot play cricket while being rested, says Giles

"We are going to have to give some of these guys a break at some point. But the intention of giving guys a break for, say, Bangladesh, wouldn't be for them to go and play cricket elsewhere," Giles told Times Now.