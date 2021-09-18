Jasprit Bumrah to play his 100th IPL match: Key stats

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Last updated on Sep 18, 2021, 09:25 pm

Jasprit Bumrah is set to play his 100th IPL match

The 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) season is set to resume on September 19. Defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. MI's premier fast bowler, Jasprit Bumrah is set to play his 100th match in the cash-rich league. Bumrah will become the sixth player from MI to feature in 100 IPL games.

Information

Bumrah set to achieve this feat

Bumrah will become the sixth player from Mumbai Indians to play 100 IPL matches. He is behind Kieron Pollard (171), Rohit Sharma (162), Harbhajan Singh (136), Lasith Malinga (122), and Ambati Rayudu (114) on this list.

Stats

Bumrah made his IPL debut in 2013

Bumrah made his IPL debut in 2013, against the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Ever since, he has become the linchpin of Mumbai Indians' bowling attack. He is one of the most lethal bowlers in the death overs. As of now, Bumrah has picked up 115 wickets at a remarkable average of 24.14. The tally includes 2 four-wicket hauls and best bowling figures of 4/14.

2020

Bumrah helped MI win a fifth IPL title

Bumrah was at his best in the 2020 IPL edition. He finished as the second-highest wicket-taker, having taken 27 wickets from 15 matches. His average of 14.96 was the best among all bowlers. Bumrah helped MI win a fifth IPL title in that edition. Notably, Bumrah has been a part of MI's all five title-winning campaigns (2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2020).

Feat

Third-highest wicket-taker for Mumbai Indians

In 2020, Bumrah became the third-youngest player to touch the 100-wicket mark in the IPL. He is presently the third-highest wicket-taker for MI in the IPL. He is only behind Malinga (170) and Harbhajan (127) on the tally. Notably, Bumrah's average is better than that of Harbhajan (26.65). The Indian pacer will soon surpass Harbhajan in terms of wickets.

Do you know?

Bumrah dismissed Virat Kohli to get his maiden IPL wicket

In 2013, Bumrah dismissed Virat Kohli to get his maiden IPL wicket. The former has dominated Kohli ever since. As per Cricketpedia, he has dismissed Kohli four times in the tournament. Meanwhile, the latter has smashed Bumrah for 115 runs off 80 balls.