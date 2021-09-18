Premier League, Liverpool 3-0 Crystal Palace: List of records broken

Sadio Mane scored his 100th goal for Liverpool

Liverpool have gone atop the Premier League table after beating Crystal Palace 3-0 in gameweek five on Saturday. With this win, the Reds have raced to 13 points from five matches, maintaining their unbeaten start to the season. Sadio Mane scored his 100th goal for the Reds before Mohamed Salah and Naby Keita added more gloss. Here are further details.

How did the match pan out?

Liverpool almost went behind early on in the game after Alisson's blunder. Liverpool grew into the game and Palace too had their moments. Ahead of half-time, Mohamed Salah's shot was saved Vicente Guaita as Mane steered the ball on the rebound. Palace enjoyed a spell of pressure early in the second half but couldn't maximize. Salah scored the second before Keita added the third.

Brilliant Mane scripts these feats

Making his 234th Premier League appearance, Mane has raced to 98 goals. This was his 77th PL goal for Liverpool. Mane achieved a new milestone after registering 100 goals for Liverpool in 224 matches. Mane has now scored 13 goals in 14 Premier League appearances against Crystal Palace. He has now scored for the ninth consecutive game against Crystal Palace.

Mane becomes second African player to score 100-plus Liverpool goals

As per Opta, Mane has become the first player in Premier League history to score in nine straight matches against a single side. Out of his 100 goals for Liverpool in all competitions, 10 have come against Palace. Mane is the 18th player to score 100+ goals across all competitions for Liverpool. He's also just the second African player to achieve this after Salah.

Newest centurion for the Reds

Do you know?

Salah gets to 99 Premier League goals for Liverpool

Salah now has 101 goals in 163 PL appearances. The Egyptian has raced to four goals in the 2021-22 season. Playing his 150th Premier League match for Liverpool, Salah has 99 goals. Overall, he has 130 goals for the Reds in all competitions.