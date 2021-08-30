Lionel Messi makes Ligue 1 debut as PSG beat Reims

Lionel Messi makes his debut for PSG

Argentine star Lionel Messi made his much-awaited debut for Paris Saint-Germain as the side defeated Stade de Reims on Sunday. Kylian Mbappe scored a brace with PSG claiming a 2-0 win over Reims. Messi arrived on the pitch after 66 minutes, having replaced Neymar. PSG are unbeaten in the ongoing Ligue 1 season after four games. Here are further details.

Match

How did the match pan out?

Mbappe scored the opener for PSG in the 16th minute with a terrific header. He was supported by Angel Di Maria, who pushed the ball into the box. Although PSG drew first blood, they couldn't capitalize until the second half. Just after the hour-mark, Mbappe doubled the lead for PSG. He made the most of a cross from Achraf Hakimi.

Feats

Feats attained by Mbappe

Mbappe stole the show with two spectacular goals. The star striker has been involved in four of the last seven goals against Reims in Ligue 1 (2 goals, 2 assists). The striker fancies playing at Stade Auguste-Delaune (1 goal, 2 assists). Mbappe has been directly involved in 194 goals across all competitions for PSG (176 games, 135 goals, 59 assists).

Messi

Messi makes his PSG debut

Messi made his PSG debut, replacing Neymar after 66 minutes on the pitch. This was the first time Messi played a club game in Europe for a team other than Barcelona. Messi had joined PSG after parting ways with Barca, earlier this month. He had to leave Barcelona after Barca were unable to afford a new deal under La Liga's financial fair play rules.

Praise

Happy to see Messi make debut: Mauricio Pochettino

After the match, PSG head coach, Mauricio Pochettino, told Amazon Prime, "He's been good. I'm very happy to see him make his debut. It was important for him. He is far from his best form, but he is training very well." "He will be better after the [international] break. We expect the best from him," he added.

Information

PSG are unbeaten in four games

PSG top the Ligue 1 points table after four matches. They have won all of their matches so far (beat Reims, Brest, Strasbourg, and Troyes). They will next lock horns with Clermont Foot on September 13 at home.