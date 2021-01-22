Barcelona produced an unimpressive performance in the Copa del Rey as they needed extra-time to progress into the round of 16. The Spanish league giants missed two penalties in normal time as third-tier Cornella forced the game into extra-time. This was the third successive game where Barca were forced into extra-time. Recently, they lost the Spanish Super Cup final. Here are further details.

Match Barca scrape past Cornella in Copa del Rey

Cornella, who knocked out Atletico Madrid earlier, showed character against a wasteful Barca outfit, who were without Lionel Messi. Miralem Pjanic and Ousmane Dembele were both denied from the spot by Cornella goal-keeper Ramon Juan. The 21-year-old became the first keeper to save two Barca penalties in one game. Martin Brathwaite and Dembele bailed Barca out in extra-time to hand them a 2-0 win.

Stats Other notable stats from the game

Barca are yet to win a domestic game in 90 minutes without Messi this season. Notably, Barcelona have registered five successive wins in away games for the first time since 2016. Barca have missed four penalties in a row in regular time across competitions. They have also missed six of their last nine (including shootout).

Do you know? Unwanted historic feat for Barcelona

This was the first time in Barca's history where they were forced into extra-time in three successive games. Prior to this, the Catalan side played back-to-back extra-time games on two occasions, in April 1916 and May 1928.

Information Bilbao progress after beating Ibiza 2-1