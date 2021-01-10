A Scott McTominay goal in the fifth minute was enough as second-string Manchester United got past second-tier Watford in the third round of the FA Cup. McTominay was named captain of this much-changed side by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. United needed a response after being beaten by Manchester City in the Carabao Cup semi-final. Watford grew into the game and made this an exciting contest.

#MUNWAT United scrape past Watford at Old Trafford

McTominay found the net early on after rising to meet Alex Telles' corner. Eric Bailly missed a free header next from a corner. Juan Mata also failed to find a finish to an excellent three-man move just before half-time. Daniel James and substitute Marcus Rashford had shots saved in the second half. Watford had several chances but failed to find an equalizer.

Stats Notable FA Cup stats for Manchester United

As per Opta, Manchester United have been successful in 47 of their last 48 FA Cup ties against sides from a lower division, progressing from each of their last 17 since losing against Leeds in January 2010. The last time United failed to progress from the FA Cup third round was in January 2014, when they lost 2-1 to Swansea.

McTominay McTominay impresses for Manchester United

United mid-fielder McTominay has netted four goals in 22 matches this season, one short of his best tally in a campaign (five goals in 37 appearances in 2019-20). Interestingly. three of those goals have been scored in the first five minutes of games. The Scotsman has 11 goals in all competitions for United in 106 appearances.

Information Other notable stats scripted in the match