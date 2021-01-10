As many as six people were removed from the stands at the SCG on Day 4 after concerns raised by the Indian team. Fast bowler Mohammed Siraj alerted the umpires regarding abuse from the crowd, with the play being stopped briefly in the second session. The incident happened a day after Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah faced racial abuse by the SCG crowd.

Incident How did the incident transpire?

Siraj walked in from fine leg before the start of the 87th over and raised concerns regarding the abuse. Thereafter, conversations between Team India and on-field umpires Paul Reiffel and Paul Wilson followed. The officials then walked toward the Randwick End stand. They were soon joined by security staff and police. Notably, six people were asked to leave the area as the play resumed.

Information NSW Police are investigating the whole matter

It has been learned that the six people involved in entire episode are in the process of being removed from the stadium. Meanwhile, the New South Wales Police are investigating the whole matter.

Abuse Siraj, Bumrah were subject to racial abuse on Day 3

The likes of Siraj and Bumrah were subject to racial abuse on Day 3. It was reported that a fan at the Randwick End abused Siraj when he was fielding at fine leg. On the other hand, India's premier pacer, Bumrah, was allegedly abused by the crowd while he was standing in the outfield. The Indian team lodged a complaint pertaining to the same.

Abuse Cricket Australia condemns the racist abuse

Cricket Australia's Head of Integrity and Security, Sean Carroll, condemned the recent incidents. "Cricket Australia condemns in the strongest terms possible all discriminatory behaviour. If you engage in racist abuse, you are not welcome in Australian cricket," Carroll said. "CA is awaiting the outcome of the International Cricket Council's investigation into the matter reported at the SCG on Saturday."

People 'Those identified will be banned from the SCG'