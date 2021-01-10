Last updated on Jan 10, 2021, 11:28 am
Written byParth Dhall
As many as six people were removed from the stands at the SCG on Day 4 after concerns raised by the Indian team.
Fast bowler Mohammed Siraj alerted the umpires regarding abuse from the crowd, with the play being stopped briefly in the second session.
The incident happened a day after Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah faced racial abuse by the SCG crowd.
Siraj walked in from fine leg before the start of the 87th over and raised concerns regarding the abuse.
Thereafter, conversations between Team India and on-field umpires Paul Reiffel and Paul Wilson followed.
The officials then walked toward the Randwick End stand.
They were soon joined by security staff and police.
Notably, six people were asked to leave the area as the play resumed.
It has been learned that the six people involved in entire episode are in the process of being removed from the stadium. Meanwhile, the New South Wales Police are investigating the whole matter.
The likes of Siraj and Bumrah were subject to racial abuse on Day 3.
It was reported that a fan at the Randwick End abused Siraj when he was fielding at fine leg.
On the other hand, India's premier pacer, Bumrah, was allegedly abused by the crowd while he was standing in the outfield.
The Indian team lodged a complaint pertaining to the same.
Cricket Australia's Head of Integrity and Security, Sean Carroll, condemned the recent incidents.
"Cricket Australia condemns in the strongest terms possible all discriminatory behaviour. If you engage in racist abuse, you are not welcome in Australian cricket," Carroll said.
"CA is awaiting the outcome of the International Cricket Council's investigation into the matter reported at the SCG on Saturday."
Kerrie Mather, Venues NSW's Chief Executive, said the people involved will be banned from the SCG, if identified.
"At the SCG, we pride ourselves on welcoming anyone and everyone in a safe and inclusive environment. We are taking this extremely seriously. If those involved are identified, they will be banned from the SCG and all Venues NSW properties under our Act," said Mather.
