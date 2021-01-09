The Indian cricket team management has lodged a complaint after the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj were said to have been racially abused by the crowd at SCG. According to a report in Cricbuzz, the abuse occurred on the second and third day of the ongoing Test match at the SCG. Notably, such incidents have also occurred in the past.

Incident Rahane, Ashwin speak to the match officials

The report adds that the incident came to light at the end of the third day's play when a bunch of senior players led by captain Ajinkya Rahane and R Ashwin spoke to the two umpires, Paul Reiffel and Paul Wilson. They brought to their notice that two of their team's players had been subjected to racial abuse.

Abuse Siraj, Bumrah were abused while fielding near the boundary

It has been reported that a fan at the Randwick End abused Siraj when he was fielding at fine leg on Day 3. On the other hand, India's premier pacer, Bumrah, was allegedly abused by the crowd while he was standing in the outfield. The star pacer also spoke to security officials before leaving the ground at the close of play.

Discussions Discussions between umpires, players and security officials take place

Furthermore, there was a discussion between the umpires, security officials, and the players for close to five minutes after stumps on Day 3. The Indian cricket team then hung around in the dressing room for a while. This was when a team security official had a quick chat with the officers at the ground, and also the ICC security official present at the venue.

Information Matter rests with ICC until further notice

Meanwhile, Cricbuzz added that the issue is currently under the observation of the ICC until further notice. The Indian management would expect the ICC to take a strict step.

Monkeygate The infamous 'Monkeygate' that rocked the Border-Gavaskar series

The two cricket boards have been involved in a similar incident in past as well. During India's 2007/08 tour Down Under, the infamous 'Monkeygate' pertaining to racial abuse jolted the Border-Gavaskar Series. Incidentally, the particular episode involving former players Harbhajan Singh and Andrew Symonds took place at the Sydney Cricket Ground. The Test was also marred by a number of umpiring errors.

SCG Test How did Day 3 of the SCG Test pan out?