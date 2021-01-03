Kyle Jamieson claimed a fifer as New Zealand bowled out Pakistan for 297 on Day 1 of the second Test at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch. Jamieson was top notch and removed Pakistan duo Mohammad Rizwan (61) and Faheem Ashraf (48) to showcase his presence. Pakistan have got to thank Azhar Ali for his well made 93. Here are the key takeaways.

Collapse Pakistan collapse from a healthy position as Jamieson shines

Pakistan lost Shan Masood early on before Abid Ali (25) and Azhar added a 62-run stand as the score read 66/1. From there on, Pakistan lost four quick wickets to be reduced to 83/4 in no time. Haris Sohail (1) and Fawad Alam (2) were dismissed by Jamieson. Notably, it was Jamieson who also got the wicket of Abid as he broke the partnership.

Duo Azhar and Rizwan bail out Pakistan

Azhar took 172 balls to score 93 in an innings that was laced with 12 fours. He got an able company from Rizwan, who scored a quickfire 61 from 71 deliveries. Rizwan smashed 11 fours. The duo added an 88-run stand for the fifth wicket and showed character. Both players showed immense concentration and grit to rally Pakistan from a spot of bother.

NZ pacers Jamieson leads the way as NZ pacers shine

New Zealand pacers claimed all 10 wickets of Pakistan on Day 1. Besides Jamieson (5/69), the likes of Tim Southee (2/61), Trent Boult (2/82), and Matt Henry (1/68) were amongst the wickets. Henry, who was expensive, got the crucial wicket of Azhar. However, Jamieson deserves praise for using his height to draw help from the surface. He was incisive in his approach.

Azhar Azhar delivers for Pakistan with a crucial knock

Azhar worked hard for his 93-run knock and was unlucky to miss out on his 18th Test century. After Rizwan's dismissal, he shared another fifty-run stand alongside Ashraf to make sure Pakistan didn't suffer another collapse. With three fifty-plus stands in the match, Azhar stood tall on Day 1 after New Zealand asked Pakistan to bat first.

