New Zealand gained an advantage over Pakistan on Day 1 of the first Test at the Bay Oval. Pakistan, who chose to bowl after winning the toss, had reduced New Zealand to 13/2. However, two century-plus stands helped the Kiwis end Day 1 on 223/3 at stumps. Skipper Kane Williamson batted beautifully, scoring an unbeaten 94. Here's the report.

Afridi Shaheen Afridi gives Pakistan an ideal start

Shaheen Afridi was superb in his opening spell, claiming two wickets. He got Tom Latham to poke at a ball with Azhar Ali taking a catch at third slip. Tom Bundell was next to depart. The ball was there for the drive but Bundell's bat didn't come down straight. Yasir Shah claimed a terrific catch.

Duo Williamson and Taylor add 120 runs for the third wicket

New Zealand were comforted by senior batsmen Williamson and Ross Taylor. After a challenging first session, the two shifted gears in the second to dominate the proceedings. They made the Pakistan bowlers toil hard and upped the run-rate. 73 runs were added in the second session as the Kiwis didn't lose a wicket. The two brought up their 10th century-plus stand in Test cricket.

Nicholls Williamson finds support from Nicholls

Shortly after Tea, Pakistan got the wicket of Taylor (70), with Afridi inducing an outside edge. It was once again New Zealand, who made sure they got another defining stand. Henry Nicholls scored an unbeaten 42 off 100 balls, giving able company to Williamson. He hit four fours as the two added 89* runs for the fourth wicket.

Williamson Williamson steals Pakistan's thunder with a brilliant 94*