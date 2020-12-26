Last updated on Dec 26, 2020, 01:52 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written byRajdeep Saha
New Zealand gained an advantage over Pakistan on Day 1 of the first Test at the Bay Oval.
Pakistan, who chose to bowl after winning the toss, had reduced New Zealand to 13/2.
However, two century-plus stands helped the Kiwis end Day 1 on 223/3 at stumps.
Skipper Kane Williamson batted beautifully, scoring an unbeaten 94.
Here's the report.
Shaheen Afridi was superb in his opening spell, claiming two wickets.
He got Tom Latham to poke at a ball with Azhar Ali taking a catch at third slip.
Tom Bundell was next to depart. The ball was there for the drive but Bundell's bat didn't come down straight.
Yasir Shah claimed a terrific catch.
New Zealand were comforted by senior batsmen Williamson and Ross Taylor.
After a challenging first session, the two shifted gears in the second to dominate the proceedings.
They made the Pakistan bowlers toil hard and upped the run-rate.
73 runs were added in the second session as the Kiwis didn't lose a wicket.
The two brought up their 10th century-plus stand in Test cricket.
Shortly after Tea, Pakistan got the wicket of Taylor (70), with Afridi inducing an outside edge.
It was once again New Zealand, who made sure they got another defining stand.
Henry Nicholls scored an unbeaten 42 off 100 balls, giving able company to Williamson.
He hit four fours as the two added 89* runs for the fourth wicket.
Williamson is closing in on a 23rd career Test century.
The right-handed batsman took his time in another patient innings.
He consumed 243 deliveries for his 94 runs.
Williamson played some crucial shots, racking up eight fours and a six.
His defiance helped New Zealand keep Pakistan at bay.
Williamson has raced to 6,821 career Test runs at 53.28.
Love Sports news?
Subscribe to stay updated.