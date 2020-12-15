Former Indian football legend Bhaichung Bhutia turned 44 on Tuesday, He is often considered the torchbearer of Indian football in the international arena. Bhutia continues to be associated with football off the pitch even till the present day. Today, being his 44th birthday, calls for a celebration of his career. So here's a look at the legend's life in football.

From a Sikkimese farm to representing the Indian football team

Bhutia, the son of two Sikkimese farmers, started playing from an early age. He burst into limelight after winning the 'best player' award at the 1992 edition of the Subroto Cup. Bhutia began his professional career at East Bengal in 1993. His international career began in the 1995 Nehru Cup, where he went on to score his first goal for the Indian football team.

Feats Notable feats of Bhaichung

He joined Bury FC in 1999 making him the first Indian footballer to sign a professional contract with a club from Europe. He also became just the second Indian footballer after Mohammed Salim to play professionally in Europe. He was also the first Indian player to have made 100 appearances for the national team.

Achievements Bhutia shined for Team India and East Bengal

Bhutia has scored 42 goals for India in 107 games, a feat only bettered by Sunil Chhetri (72 goals in 115 appearances). He went on to register 19 goals in the Kolkata derby between East Bengal and Mohun Bagan. Notably, he was the first person to score a hat-trick in this fixture, which he did in the 1997 Federation Cup semi-final.

History Bhutia-led East Bengal side created history in 2003

The Bhutia-led East Bengal side created history in the 2003 ASEAN Club Championship. This pan-Asian competition saw many league winners from various countries take part, and East Bengal, the only invited team, ended up winning the tournament. Bhutia was named Man of the Match in the final, and was the tournament's top-scorer.

Success Bhutia had a successful career