Last updated on Dec 15, 2020, 01:11 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written byParth Dhall
The captain of Indian cricket team, Virat Kohli, has emerged as the most talked about Indian male athlete on social media platform, Twitter, in 2020.
He has overtaken legends MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma on the elite list of male athletes in the country, while wrestler Geeta Phogat has eclipsed badminton stars PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal among women.
Here is more.
Of late, Kohli has made headlines after the BCCI approved his paternity leave.
Notably, the Indian skipper will return back from the Australian tour following the first Test in Adelaide, to attend the birth of his child.
Prior to that, he grabbed the limelight during the IPL 2020, as he helped his franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore secure the playoffs berth.
Interestingly, Dhoni's reply to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's letter of appreciation on his retirement turned out to be the most retweeted tweet in the same year.
The former Indian captain announced retirement from international cricket on August 15, 2020.
Dhoni also dominated the social media as a huge wave of fans, including several athletes around the world, gave tribute to him.
An Artist,Soldier and Sportsperson what they crave for is appreciation, that their hard work and sacrifice is getting noticed and appreciated by everyone.thanks PM @narendramodi for your appreciation and good wishes. pic.twitter.com/T0naCT7mO7— Mahendra Singh Dhoni (@msdhoni) August 20, 2020
The most tweeted sports hashtags in India (2020) were #IPL2020, #WhistlePodu, and #TeamIndia, respectively. These hashtags were majorly popular during the thirteenth IPL edition, which was staged in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) under a bio-secure environment.
Apart from cricket, the likes of football, basketball, and Formula 1 were the most tweeted about sports in India this year.
Also, Manchester United (@ManUtd) were the most tweeted about global team in 2020, followed by FC Barcelona and Arsenal.
Besides, the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, David Warner, and AB de Villiers remained the most tweeted about global sports personalities in India.
Virat Kohli's tweet through which he shared the news of Anushka Sharma's pregnancy has become the 'most liked and quoted tweeted' for sports in 2020. The star couple announced the news in August 2020. Notably, the two had tied the knot on December 11, 2017.
Love Sports news?
Subscribe to stay updated.