The captain of Indian cricket team, Virat Kohli, has emerged as the most talked about Indian male athlete on social media platform, Twitter, in 2020. He has overtaken legends MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma on the elite list of male athletes in the country, while wrestler Geeta Phogat has eclipsed badminton stars PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal among women. Here is more.

Kohli Kohli has been in the spotlight lately

Of late, Kohli has made headlines after the BCCI approved his paternity leave. Notably, the Indian skipper will return back from the Australian tour following the first Test in Adelaide, to attend the birth of his child. Prior to that, he grabbed the limelight during the IPL 2020, as he helped his franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore secure the playoffs berth.

Tweet Most shared tweet of 2020

Interestingly, Dhoni's reply to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's letter of appreciation on his retirement turned out to be the most retweeted tweet in the same year. The former Indian captain announced retirement from international cricket on August 15, 2020. Dhoni also dominated the social media as a huge wave of fans, including several athletes around the world, gave tribute to him.

Twitter Post The tweet that was widely shared

An Artist,Soldier and Sportsperson what they crave for is appreciation, that their hard work and sacrifice is getting noticed and appreciated by everyone.thanks PM @narendramodi for your appreciation and good wishes. pic.twitter.com/T0naCT7mO7 — Mahendra Singh Dhoni (@msdhoni) August 20, 2020

Most tweeted sports hashtags in India

The most tweeted sports hashtags in India (2020) were #IPL2020, #WhistlePodu, and #TeamIndia, respectively. These hashtags were majorly popular during the thirteenth IPL edition, which was staged in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) under a bio-secure environment.

Football, basketball, and Formula 1 also grabbed eyeballs besides cricket

Apart from cricket, the likes of football, basketball, and Formula 1 were the most tweeted about sports in India this year. Also, Manchester United (@ManUtd) were the most tweeted about global team in 2020, followed by FC Barcelona and Arsenal. Besides, the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, David Warner, and AB de Villiers remained the most tweeted about global sports personalities in India.

