Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli will be featuring in the first Test against Australia, before going on a paternity leave. His deputy, Ajinkya Rahane, will lead the side in the remaining three Test matches. Ahead of the series opener, the 32-year-old Kohli has backed Rahane to come good as captain. Here we look at what Kohli had to say.

Kohli started with his praise of Rahane by highlighting the mutual understanding and respect the two players share. "Firstly we have had a lot of mutual understanding and respect over the years, we've had great partnerships batting together which is based on trust and understanding what needs to be done for the team," he said at the pre-match press conference.

Kohli feels Rahane has done a tremendous job as captain in the recently concluded two practice games against Australia A. "Jinks has done a tremendous job (as captain) in the two practice games. He seems to be very composed and he knows the strengths of our team and how we have to go about our things," said Kohli.

In the first match at the SCG, Rahane scored an unbeaten ton as India managed 247/9 declared in the first innings. The visitors started well with the ball, before Australia A hit back 306/9 declared. India managed 189/9 declared in the next innings, before restricting Australia to 52/1. India dominated the next game which was a Day-Night affair. Indian bowlers claimed 14 wickets.

Kohli credited India's approach in Tests to a collective effort. He also said that it's the whole team that has come forward in making crucial decisions. With the template already laid out, Kohli feels Rahane will do a tremendous job. "We're absolutely on the same page and I'm sure he'll do a tremendous job in my absence as well," he added.

