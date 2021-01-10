FA Cup holders Arsenal were made to work hard for their victory over Newcastle United in the third round. The Gunners sealed a 2-0 win in extra-time after goals from Emile Smith Rowe and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang ensured a safe passage. For Newcastle, Andy Carroll missed two glorious chances in normal time which came back to bite the Magpies. Here are the records broken.

#ARSNEW How did the match pan out?

Smith Rowe had an eventful evening after arriving as a second-half substitute. He saw a red card rightly rescinded before opening the scoring with a neat finish in the 109th minute. Post that, Aubameyang tapped in the second after a slick move cut the Magpies open. Carroll couldn't take his opportunities, particularly the second, which came in the final minute of normal time.

Duo Smith Rowe and Aubameyang script these records

As per BBC, since his first appearance of the season on November 26, Emile Smith Rowe has been directly involved in six goals for Arsenal in all competitions (two goals, four assists). Only Alexandre Lacazette (six goals, one assist) has been involved in more goals in that time. Aubameyang has scored in all four of his FA Cup appearances, netting six goals in total.

Information Contrasting numbers for Arsenal and Newcastle

As per Opta, Arsenal have won 24 of their past 25 FA Cup third-round ties, with the only exception coming against Nottingham Forest in 2017-18. Newcastle have lost 11 of their past 12 FA Cup ties against EPL opponents, including all of the past seven.

Information Other notable stats in the match

Arsenal left-back Kieran Tierney has had three goal involvements (one goal, two assists) in his past two games. Notably, the Scotland international created a game-high six chances against Newcastle. Carroll had nine of Newcastle's 12 shots in this match.