Antoine Griezmann and Lionel Messi scored a brace each as Barcelona thrashed Granada 4-0 in gameweek 18 of La Liga 2020-21 season. The win helped Barcelona get to 34 points, three adrift of second-placed Real Madrid, who were held to a 0-0 draw by Osasuna. In a dominant game, Barca saw Messi script several records. We present the major numbers.

Granada vs Barca How did the match pan out?

Griezmann had a controversial opening goal after it was decided a pass had deflected to him off a Granada player, with the goal initially being ruled out for offside. Messi fired into the top corner from 18 yards and then looked sharp to drilling home a low free-kick. Post the break, Griezmann had his second as Granada had Jesus Vallejo sent off.

Messi Messi scripts these records after brace against Granada

After netting a brace in the 3-2 win over Athletic Bilbao, Messi was once again on top, getting two quality goals. The Argentine finds himself on top of the goal-scoring chart (11). He moved past Gerard Moreno (10). Messi has now gone for a decade and a half scoring at least ten goals every league season. He is the only player to do so.

Griezmann Griezmann scripts these feats for Barcelona

As per Opta, Griezmann (two goals and one assist against Granada) has been involved in three goals in the same game for Barca for the second time in all competitions (two goals and one assist against Real Betis in August 2019). Griezmann netted his fifth La Liga goal of the season and seven overall in all competitions.

Do you know? Messi gets to 48 free-kick goals for Barcelona

As per Opta, Lionel Messi has scored 48 direct free-kick goals for Barca in all competitions. Notably, he now has 37 free-kick goals in La Liga. Messi surpassed Ronaldo's career tally of 47 free-kick goals.

Information Barca go eight games unbeaten in La Liga