Last updated on Jan 22, 2021, 11:21 am

Liverpool suffered their first Premier League home defeat in 68 matches after going down 1-0 to Burnley. Ashleigh Barnes' late penalty saw the Reds lose at Anfield for the first time since April 2017. The champions are going through a bad phase, failing to score and win for the fourth successive league game. Here we present the records broken.

#LIVBUR Resolute Burnley breach Anfield

Burnley's Nick Pope was sensational and stood tall against the Reds. Divock Origi had the best chance for Liverpool, but he hit the bar. The hosts had their chances but they didn't take them. However, a poor challenge from Alisson sent Barnes over and handed Burnley the match-winning penalty, which the forward converted for his 100th career goal.

Opta stats Unwanted records for the Reds

Liverpool have gone four league games without scoring for the first time since May 2000. They have had a total of 87 shots since Sadio Mane's 12th-minute strike against West Brom. Liverpool lost at Anfield (W55 D13) for the first time since the 1-2 defeat against Crystal Palace in April 2017. It was the second-longest unbeaten home run in English top-flight history.

Liverpool Stat attack: Liverpool will rue their missed chances

As per Opta, Liverpool had 13 shots in the opening 45 minutes against Burnley; their most in the first half of a league game without scoring since December 2017 versus Leicester City. As per Squawka Football, Trent Alexander-Arnold attempted 18 open-play crosses for Liverpool against Burnley but had a 0% success rate. No player has attempted more crosses in a league game this season.

Numbers Liverpool six points behind Manchester United

Liverpool are six points behind leaders Manchester United after 19 games. The Reds haven't won in their last five Premier League games. Meanwhile, Burnley are placed 16th on the table. This was their fifth win of the season. Notably, Liverpool had 27 shots without scoring against Burnley, the most they have had in a single league match without finding the net since April 2013.

