The England cricket team will be bolstered significantly by the return of fast bowler Jofra Archer and all-rounder Ben Stokes for the first two Tests against India. Both Stokes and Archer were rested for the ongoing two-Test series in Sri Lanka. Meanwhile, Rory Burns, who has been on paternity leave, also returns to the side. Here are further details.

Details Bairstow, Wood and Curran rested for first two Tests

The likes of Jonny Bairstow, Mark Wood, and Sam Curran will all be rested for the first half of the four-Test series. They are currently featuring in the two Tests against Sri Lanka in Galle. The reason to name the squad for the first two Tests is in line with the workload in focus, besides the bio-secure bubbles amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Squad England name 16-member squad, six reserve players

Here's the England squad for the first two Tests: Joe Root (captain), Jofra Archer, Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Dom Bess, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Zak Crawley, Ben Foakes, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Dom Sibley, Ben Stokes, Olly Stone, Chris Woakes. Reserves: James Bracey, Mason Crane, Saqib Mahmood, Matthew Parkinson, Ollie Robinson, Amar Virdi.

Duo Boost for England as Stokes and Archer return

Vice-captain Stokes has not played a Test for England since the first match against Pakistan in August. Meanwhile, Archer played two Tests against Pakistan. Stokes was last seen in the Indian Premier League 2020 edition in the UAE. Archer, who too featured for Rajasthan Royals in the IPL, played the three-match T20I series against South Africa.

Information What about Ollie Pope?

According to a statement by the ECB, Surrey's Ollie Pope will travel to India and will be added to the squad when passed fit. Pope is recovering from a shoulder injury sustained in September during the Test series against Pakistan.

Comments I'm very excited to see them back, says Root

England skipper Joe Root highlighted the importance of Stokes and Archer and said having them back serves as a big boost. He also said that hopefully, the two players are full of energy and are ready to go. "I'm very excited to see them back in and around the squad, hopefully, they are full of energy and ready to go when they get here."

Information A look at the schedule