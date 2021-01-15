Last updated on

Last updated on Jan 15, 2021, 02:29 pm

Australia's Nathan Lyon is playing his 100th career Test match. The premier off-spinner has become the 13th Australian to achieve this mark. He has achieved this mark in the ongoing fourth Test against India at the Gabba in Brisbane. Lyon has been a vital cog for Australia of late and his dominance in the format deserves praise. We present his career in numbers.

Test career Lyon has 396 Test wickets under his belt

Lyon has claimed 396 wickets at an average of 31.98. He has clinched 18 five-wicket hauls with a best of 8/50. He has also claimed 16 four-wicket hauls. Notably, Lyon is the third-highest wicket-taker for Australia in Tests. He needs four scalps to register a mark of 400 and become just the third Aussie to do so.

Test wickets Breaking down Lyon's Test wickets

Lyon is three wickets short of 200 on home soil. Playing his 52nd Test match at home, Lyon has picked up 197 wickets at 32.71. He has eight five wicket-hauls with a best of 7/151. Meanwhile, Lyon owns 184 scalps at 29.42 at the home of opposition teams. His best figures are 8/50. In neutral venues, he has racked up another 15 scalps.

Information Lyon is the 16th-highest wicket-taker

Lyon is the 16th-highest wicket-taker in Tests. He is in line to become only the 16th bowlers with 400-plus scalps in Test cricket. He is also the sixth-highest wicket-taker amongst spinners in the game.

Lyon vs India How has Lyon fared against India?

In 22 Test matches against Team India, Lyon has claimed an impressive 91 scalps at 34.25. Notably, his best bowling figures have come against India. In Australia, Lyon has taken 57 wickets against India at 36.43. In India, he has claimed 34 scalps from seven Tests at 30.58.

Records Unique records held by Lyon in Test cricket

Lyon claimed 5/32 on Test debut against Sri Lanka in Galle 2011. As per cricket.com.au, Lyon became just the 17th man in Test history to take a wicket with his first ball in Test cricket. The right-arm spinner has dismissed India's Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara 10 times in Test matches. This is Lyon's best haul against a single batter.

Do you know? Lyon has shined in Day-Night Tests