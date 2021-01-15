England skipper Joe Root brought up his 18th career Test century on Day 2 of the first match against Sri Lanka in Galle. After bowling out Sri Lanka for just 135, England have taken a crucial lead in the first innings. Root shared two defining stands in the match and has played a crucial role to help England grow tall. Here's more.

Progress Root helps England progress swiftly

Root was vital in helping England get past Lanka's total on Day 1. He managed 66* and shared a vital stand alongside Jonny Bairstow (47*) as England were 127/2 at stumps. Day 2 was delayed by rain as Root batted on. After Bairstow's dismissal, he found able support from Daniel Lawrence. England ended the first session at 206/3 with Root unbeaten on 99*.

Root Root shares two crucial stands in an impressive knock

Root brought up his ton off 162 balls, amassing seven fours in the process. He converted the strike well and scored at an impressive rate looking to be positive from the start. The skipper shared a 114-run stand alongside Bairstow (47), before adding another fifty-plus partnership with Lawrence. Root used the crease well and forced the Lankan bowlers to make mistakes.

Test cricket Root nearing the 8,000-run mark in Tests

With his 18th Test ton, Root has equaled former England greats David Gower and Michael Vaughan. Playing his 98th Test match, Root has gone past 7,900 runs in the format and is nearing another milestone (8,000 Test runs). He could become only the 31st cricketer overall and seventh Englishman in Test history to get past 8,000 Test runs.

Records Sublime Root registers these records