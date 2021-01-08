Youngster Shubman Gill played a terrific knock that helped India dominate the final session on Day 2 of the SCG Test. He slammed his maiden half-century, and put up a 70-run stand with his senior Rohit Sharma after Australia were bundled out for 338 in the first innings. Although he couldn't capitalize further, his 101-ball 50 was hailed by several legends. Here is more.

Knock Shubman scored a brilliant fifty

Gill appeared to be sturdy against the likes of Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins. He carried on with his aggressive approach, giving the opposition very less margin for error. His 50-run knock was studded with as many as eight fours. Notably, he became the fourth-youngest Indian opener (21y, 122d) to score 50 or more outside Asia (Tests).

Quote He has a bright future across formats: VVS Laxman

"For someone playing only his 2nd test match, @RealShubmanGill looks very assured at the wicket. Good solid defense, positive stroke play, and clarity of thought. Definitely has a very bright future for India in all the 3 formats," Indian legend VVS Laxman tweeted.

Technique Gill's meticulous technique was in spotlight

More than Gill's fifty, what impressed the experts was his immaculate technique. He was certain with his footwork, which helped him lean forward and get back in time perfectly. Among all the strokes, his pull shot against the short deliveries stood out. Also, the nature of SCG track assisted his game-play as he had a little more time to play his shots.

Praise Little Master Sunil Gavaskar highlights his technique

Speaking on the same, Little Master Sunil Gavaskar said, "The way he got behind the line of the ball was so impressive, and that is the thing you want to look at, how quickly they get behind the line." "His defence was as good as his attacking batting and that is why I think he has got a big career ahead of him."

Twitter Post A star has arrived: Dinesh Karthik

A ⭐️ has arrived. Good start Gilly! You looked good the whole time. Don’t be too hard on yourself about the dismissal.#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/WHVyN3J0QY — DK (@DineshKarthik) January 8, 2021

Twitter Post 'The next big thing in Test cricket', predicts Michael Vaughan

You could argue @RealShubmanGill is the next big thing in Test Cricket ... My prediction is he is .... #AUSvIND — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) January 8, 2021

What next? Another test awaits Gill!