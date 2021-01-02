BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has been admitted to Woodlands Multispeciality Hospital in Kolkata after complaining of acute chest pain. According to a report in India Today, Dada is getting an angioplasty done after suffering a heart attack. Meanwhile, according to Boria Mazumdar, Ganguly is stable and could be discharged later today. Here are more details on the same.

According to reports, he is stable though and should be able to stage a speedy recovery. Boria Mazumdar tweeted "He had a heart issue and is in Woodlands hospital. But is stable will need a procedure to confirm hospital sources. Should be out of the woods in the next few hours. I wish him a speedy recovery."

Mazumdar revealed more information about the incident. "He felt dizzy when he was in the gym and he went to Woodlands to get the Tests done. That's when it came to light that there was a cardiac issue and the hospital has now created a 3 member board with Dr. Saroj Mondal who will perform the procedure. @SGanguly99 get well soon," Boria tweeted.

Ganguly was rushed to the hospital in the morning after falling ill while working out in the gym at his residence. The report added that the former India captain will be discharged on Saturday itself after getting an angioplasty done.

Ganguly was recently in New Delhi for the inauguration of the late Arun Jaitley's statue at the Delhi Cricket Stadium, formerly known as the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium. It was the 68th birth anniversary of the former finance minister and the Delhi & Districts Cricket Association chief. Prior to that, Dada was in Ahmedabad to attend the BCCI's AGM on December 24.

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly admitted to Woodland Hospital in Kolkata, West Bengal. More details awaited.



Mamata Banerjee has wished Ganguly a speedy recovery. She tweeted, "Sad to hear that @SGanguly99 suffered a mild cardiac arrest and has been admitted to the hospital. Wishing him a speedy and full recovery. My thoughts and prayers are with him and his family!"

