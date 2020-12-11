The Indian seamers ruled the roost with the pink ball on Day 1 of the second warm-up game (D/N) against Australia A. They fired some brutal deliveries as the Aussies were completely jeopardized and eventually bundled out for 108. Earlier in the day, Team India fetched a similar result as their innings ended on 194. Here are the key takeaways.

Day 1 How did Day 1 pan out?

With Virat Kohli sitting out of the game, Ajinkya Rahane took India's charge. Batting first, India were reduced to 116/8, however, tail-enders Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj propelled them to 194. Although Australia's innings started well, the Indian fast bowlers got the better of them. Lower-order batsman Harry Conway was the final one to depart, with Australia A perishing on 108 at stumps.

Shaw, Gill Prithvi Shaw and Shubman Gill bounce back

Youngsters Prithvi Shaw and Shubman Gill finally showed some form after failing in the first warm-up game. The former was off to a flier, having smashed 40 off 29 balls. His scintillating knock was solidified by 8 fours. However, a snorter from Will Sutherland knocked off his stumps. Meanwhile, Gill also put up a 58-ball 43 (6 fours and 1 six).

Bumrah Bumrah slams his maiden fifty in First-class cricket

That apart, Bumrah's extraordinary effort with the bat stole the limelight. As India were tottering on 123/9, Bumrah took on the Australian bowlers, unleashing his attacking mode. He stitched a 71-run stand with Siraj, which helped the tourists achieve a respectable total. Interestingly, Bumrah slammed his first-ever half-century in First-class cricket. He remained unbeaten on 55 (57), while Siraj departed on 22.

Concussion Cameron Green ruled out after sustaining concussion

All-rounder Cameron Green has been ruled out of the remaining game after sustaining a concussion during the day. In the 45th over, a flat-batted return stroke from Bumrah struck onto Green's head. The latter was immediately examined by the medical staff before Patrick Rowe replaced him. Notably, Green had inched closer to a Test berth with an astonishing ton in the first warm-up game.

Bowlers India introduce a four-pronged pace attack