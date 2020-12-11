-
11 Dec 2020
Australia A vs India (D/N): Key Takeaways of Day 1
Written byParth Dhall
Sports
-
The Indian seamers ruled the roost with the pink ball on Day 1 of the second warm-up game (D/N) against Australia A.
They fired some brutal deliveries as the Aussies were completely jeopardized and eventually bundled out for 108.
Earlier in the day, Team India fetched a similar result as their innings ended on 194.
Here are the key takeaways.
-
-
Day 1
How did Day 1 pan out?
-
With Virat Kohli sitting out of the game, Ajinkya Rahane took India's charge.
Batting first, India were reduced to 116/8, however, tail-enders Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj propelled them to 194.
Although Australia's innings started well, the Indian fast bowlers got the better of them.
Lower-order batsman Harry Conway was the final one to depart, with Australia A perishing on 108 at stumps.
-
Shaw, Gill
Prithvi Shaw and Shubman Gill bounce back
-
Youngsters Prithvi Shaw and Shubman Gill finally showed some form after failing in the first warm-up game.
The former was off to a flier, having smashed 40 off 29 balls.
His scintillating knock was solidified by 8 fours.
However, a snorter from Will Sutherland knocked off his stumps.
Meanwhile, Gill also put up a 58-ball 43 (6 fours and 1 six).
-
Bumrah
Bumrah slams his maiden fifty in First-class cricket
-
That apart, Bumrah's extraordinary effort with the bat stole the limelight.
As India were tottering on 123/9, Bumrah took on the Australian bowlers, unleashing his attacking mode.
He stitched a 71-run stand with Siraj, which helped the tourists achieve a respectable total.
Interestingly, Bumrah slammed his first-ever half-century in First-class cricket.
He remained unbeaten on 55 (57), while Siraj departed on 22.
-
Twitter Post
Here's how Bumrah reached his maiden FC fifty
-
Jasprit Bumrah brings up his maiden first-class 50!— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 11, 2020
Watch live #AUSAvIND: https://t.co/7h4rdQDzHV pic.twitter.com/B0wSzob9Qj
-
Concussion
Cameron Green ruled out after sustaining concussion
-
All-rounder Cameron Green has been ruled out of the remaining game after sustaining a concussion during the day.
In the 45th over, a flat-batted return stroke from Bumrah struck onto Green's head.
The latter was immediately examined by the medical staff before Patrick Rowe replaced him.
Notably, Green had inched closer to a Test berth with an astonishing ton in the first warm-up game.
-
Bowlers
India introduce a four-pronged pace attack
-
Team India's move to field an all-out pace attack paid off well as the speedsters breathed fire with the pink ball.
Mohammed Shami remained the pick of India's bowlers, having registered figures of 3/29.
The young Navdeep Saini also scalped three wickets toward the day's end.
While Bumrah accounted for two, Siraj snapped up a solitary wicket in the form of Nic Maddinson.