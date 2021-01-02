Pace spearhead Dale Steyn has opted out of the upcoming edition of Indian Premier League (IPL). The 37-year-old made the announcement on Twitter, making himself unavailable for the tournament's 2021 season. Steyn also clarified that he doesn't intend to play for any other franchise, while his motive is to get some time away from cricket. Here is more.

Statement 'I am not retired', says Steyn

Steyn confirmed the development on Twitter, stating he "hasn't retired" from the game. "Just a short message to let everyone know that I've made myself unavailable for RCB at this years IPL, I'm also not planning on playing for another team, just taking some time off during that period," his tweet read. "Thank you to RCB for understanding. No, I'm not retired."

Leagues 'Will be playing in other leagues'

Although Steyn would be playing in other global leagues, he aims to plan his stints accordingly. "I will be playing in other leagues, nicely spaced out to give myself a opportunity to do something's I've been excited about as well as continue to play the game I love so much. NO, I'm NOT retired. Here's to a great 2021," he added.

Twitter Post Here is what Steyn tweeted

Cricket tweet 🏏



Just a short message to let everyone know that I’ve made myself unavailable for RCB at this years IPL, I’m also not planning on playing for another team, just taking some time off during that period.



Thank you to RCB for understanding.



No I’m not retired. 🤙 — Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) January 2, 2021

IPL 2020 Steyn had an indifferent IPL season

Steyn had a forgettable outing in the IPL 2020, wherein he represented the Royal Challengers Bangalore. He featured in only three games, having picked up a solitary wicket. Moreover, he conceded 133 runs at an economy of over 11. Steyn, who has played for four franchises (Deccan Chargers, Gujarat Lions, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Bangalore), owns 97 scalps from 95 IPL matches at 25.85.

Information He retired from Test cricket in 2019

One of the greatest fast bowlers, Steyn, announced retirement from Test cricket in 2019. Although he continued to play white-ball cricket, fitness issues mowed down his international stints. Recently, he was left out of South Africa's limited-overs squad for England series.

Leagues Steyn recently competed in the Lanka Premier League