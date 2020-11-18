Last updated on Nov 18, 2020, 04:25 pm
Written bySiddhant Pandey
Twitter has launched a new feature called 'Fleets' worldwide, after initially testing it in India, Brazil, Italy, and South Korea.
The feature, which has been likened to 'Instagram Stories', was launched in India in June.
The micro-blogging site has, so far, not shared any figures on the usage of the feature. However, it said that Fleets allowed people to comfortably share "casual thoughts."
Speaking during a virtual press conference, Twitter's Director of Design, Joshua Harris, said, "A lot of people don't tweet. With retweets and replies, it feels like a burden to tweet. People lurk, draft tweets, and then do not send them,"
Harris said. "Fleets create a lower pressure way to join the conversation... because it's just for a day."
