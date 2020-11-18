Xiaomi is expected to launch its flagship Mi 11 Pro model in the coming weeks. In the latest development, tipster Digital Chat Station has revealed the camera details of the handset. According to the leak, the Mi 11 Pro will come with a 50MP main camera, a 12MP telephoto sensor, AI HDR, and will offer support for MEMC (Motion Estimation/Motion Compensation) as well.

Design and display Mi 11 Pro: At a glance

The Mi 11 Pro will feature a punch-hole design with slim bezels and a metal-glass body. On the rear, it will house a quad camera unit. The handset is expected to bear a 6.67-inch QHD+ (1440x2960 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and an integrated fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Mi 11 Pro will have a quad rear camera setup that comprises a 50MP primary sensor, a 12MP telephoto lens, a 5MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth lens. For selfies, it will pack a 32MP front-facing camera.

Internals Under the hood

The Mi 11 Pro is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 875 chipset, combined with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The handset is likely to run on Android 11-based MIUI and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 100W or 120W fast-charging support. For connectivity, it should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the price?