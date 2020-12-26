Last updated on Dec 26, 2020, 10:41 am
Rajdeep Saha
India fought their way back in the second session with two crucial wickets.
The session produced 71 runs for the Aussies, who were beginning to find a rhythm.
However, both Marnus Labuschagne and Travis Head departed in quick succession after putting up a valuable stand.
India, who bossed the first session, will feel pleased with the job in the second.
Here's the session report.
After coming into the session at 65/3, Australia needed a response.
Labuschagne led the way for Australia alongside head as the two put up a brilliant 86-run stand.
The partnership was crucial from Australia's point of view.
The Indian bowlers erred at the beginning of the session and both batsmen accepted the freebies that came along.
It was a well-constructed partnership.
Head (38) was looking comfortable in the middle, hitting four fours in a 92-ball knock.
However, JB provided India a much-needed breakthrough.
JB's incoming delivery from round the wicket, saw Head pushing the same, but the ball held its line to take the outside edge.
Skipper Ajinkya Rahane took a good catch at gully.
Once again, Labuschagne showed character in a 48-run knock.
He took his time and held the fort, facing 132 deliveries.
However, Labuschagne will be miffed with himself after being dismissed at the stroke of Tea.
His decision to flick a ball going down leg proved to be costly.
Mohammed Siraj got his debut wicket, although it wasn't his best delivery.
