Last updated on Dec 26, 2020, 10:09 am
Written byRajdeep Saha
India bowled well to restrict Australia to 65/3 in the first session on Day 1 of the second Test match at the MCG.
Australia won the toss in this Boxing Day Test match and will be concerned at the loss of three wickets.
The bowlers did well, with ace spinner R Ashwin impressing with two wickets.
Here's the session report.
India set the tone early with Jasprit Bumrah claiming the wicket of Joe Burns in the fifth over.
JB bowled in the fourth-wicket channel, only for Burns to have a poke at it.
It was a delivery that should have been left alone.
JB, who claimed nine wickets in the MCG Test back in 2018, got his 10th in the venue.
Matthew Wade played some fine shots in his knock of 30 from 39 deliveries.
The southpaw was beginning to forge a stand alongside Marnus Labuschange, however, Ashwin broke the 25-run stand.
Wade charged down Ashwin but miscued the ball after not getting close to the pitch of it.
Ravindra Jadeja completed the catch, despite Shubman Gill also going for it.
Moments after Wade's dismissal, star batsman Steve Smith was sent back to the pavilion.
Ashwin was once again top-notch as Smith, who was looking to nudge the ball behind square, played with a closed bat-face, but couldn't keep it down.
Cheteshwar Pujara took a catch at leg slip.
The Aussies were reduced to 38/3, before Labuschagne and Travis Head ensured safety until lunch.
