India bowled well to restrict Australia to 65/3 in the first session on Day 1 of the second Test match at the MCG. Australia won the toss in this Boxing Day Test match and will be concerned at the loss of three wickets. The bowlers did well, with ace spinner R Ashwin impressing with two wickets. Here's the session report.

Early wicket Burns' early dismissal sets the tone for India

India set the tone early with Jasprit Bumrah claiming the wicket of Joe Burns in the fifth over. JB bowled in the fourth-wicket channel, only for Burns to have a poke at it. It was a delivery that should have been left alone. JB, who claimed nine wickets in the MCG Test back in 2018, got his 10th in the venue.

Ashwin Ashwin gets his first after Wade plays a rash shot

Matthew Wade played some fine shots in his knock of 30 from 39 deliveries. The southpaw was beginning to forge a stand alongside Marnus Labuschange, however, Ashwin broke the 25-run stand. Wade charged down Ashwin but miscued the ball after not getting close to the pitch of it. Ravindra Jadeja completed the catch, despite Shubman Gill also going for it.

Ash vs Smith Smith falls to Ashwin again, before Australia hold on