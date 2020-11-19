-
19 Nov 2020
#BoycottBingo: Ranveer's ad under fire for irking Sushant's fans
Written byNitika Sharma
Entertainment
-
Bingo, a popular brand that sells chips and snacks, has come under fire after posting an advertisement featuring Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh.
Miffed fans of Sushant Singh Rajput slammed the brand on social media over the new ad, claiming that it is aimed at mocking the late actor who died earlier this year.
Here is more on this.
-
In this articleWhat is Bingo's ad all about? Netizens criticized the ad, called for Bingo's boycott Bingo did not take ad down; disabled comments You mocked our Sushant, said a fan 'Left no stone unturned in mocking him' Fans demanded apology from Ranveer Sushant's affinity with science Sushant's death angered fans, triggered debate about nepotism
-
Details
What is Bingo's ad all about?
-
In the ad, Ranveer's character is perpetually asked by his relatives about his future plans.
Irritated by the incessant queries, he responds by using complex scientific terms, talking about algorithms, aliens, and paradoxical photons.
However, many of Sushant's fans have said that the ad mocked the late actor by talking about science, a subject that he loved dearly.
-
Criticism
Netizens criticized the ad, called for Bingo's boycott
-
The use of scientific terms did not sit well with Sushant's fans, who claimed that it was a jibe at the actor's affinity to science, which he frequently documented in his social media posts.
"What the hell do you mean by using these terms," asked an angry fan.
Many users even called for the brand's boycott, using the trend #BoycottBingo on Twitter.
-
Information
Bingo did not take ad down; disabled comments
-
Many fans asked the brand to take down the advertisement. While Bingo did not take the ad down, it disabled comments and decided to hide the number of likes and dislikes under the official video on YouTube.
-
Twitter Post
You mocked our Sushant, said a fan
-
#BoycottBingo@RanveerOfficial just wait to see what we SSRians do with your upcoming movies, you mocked our Sushant, cos you can't ever reach up to his level. First learn to dress properly, to speak properly then come in this battle. You are a loser and you prove this every time https://t.co/YsdjOU4CwW— Sandy K (@SandyK62863323) November 19, 2020
-
Twitter Post
'Left no stone unturned in mocking him'
-
what a shameful person you are @RanveerOfficial— amaira (@amairas_07) November 18, 2020
never heard anyone from bw discuss science except Sushant you guys have left no stone unturned in mocking him. at least have some respect for his soul!#BoycottBingo
-
Twitter Post
Fans demanded apology from Ranveer
-
I want @RanveerOfficial @BingoSnacks to ask for apologies from @itsSSR and his family.. how dare u insult our beloved sushant..— soumita Bose Kaur ❤❤( NOT A BOT )❤❤ (@soumista) November 19, 2020
Immediately take down ur add and issue apology from both of u in tv#BoycottBingo #RepublicRoar4SSR
-
Details
Sushant's affinity with science
-
Sushant, aged 34, passed away by alleged suicide on June 14.
For the unversed, the late actor had a keen interest in science and particularly in astronomy.
He was also an amateur astronomer, and often documented his love for the subject on social media.
The actor also owned a high-end personal telescope as well as a flight simulator.
-
Controversy
Sushant's death angered fans, triggered debate about nepotism
-
Sushant's tragic death angered his fans, many of whom blamed the Hindi film industry for its rampant nepotism, cliques, and how newcomers are often ignored by big banners.
Many alleged the late actor was a victim of nepotism and favoritism in Bollywood.
Angry fans have been running campaigns against star kids and their films, including Alia Bhatt-starrer Sadak 2 and Ishaan Khatter-starrer Khaali Peeli.