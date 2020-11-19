Bingo, a popular brand that sells chips and snacks, has come under fire after posting an advertisement featuring Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh. Miffed fans of Sushant Singh Rajput slammed the brand on social media over the new ad, claiming that it is aimed at mocking the late actor who died earlier this year. Here is more on this.

Details What is Bingo's ad all about?

In the ad, Ranveer's character is perpetually asked by his relatives about his future plans. Irritated by the incessant queries, he responds by using complex scientific terms, talking about algorithms, aliens, and paradoxical photons. However, many of Sushant's fans have said that the ad mocked the late actor by talking about science, a subject that he loved dearly.

Criticism Netizens criticized the ad, called for Bingo's boycott

The use of scientific terms did not sit well with Sushant's fans, who claimed that it was a jibe at the actor's affinity to science, which he frequently documented in his social media posts. "What the hell do you mean by using these terms," asked an angry fan. Many users even called for the brand's boycott, using the trend #BoycottBingo on Twitter.

Bingo did not take ad down; disabled comments

Many fans asked the brand to take down the advertisement. While Bingo did not take the ad down, it disabled comments and decided to hide the number of likes and dislikes under the official video on YouTube.

Twitter Post You mocked our Sushant, said a fan

#BoycottBingo@RanveerOfficial just wait to see what we SSRians do with your upcoming movies, you mocked our Sushant, cos you can't ever reach up to his level. First learn to dress properly, to speak properly then come in this battle. You are a loser and you prove this every time https://t.co/YsdjOU4CwW — Sandy K (@SandyK62863323) November 19, 2020

Twitter Post 'Left no stone unturned in mocking him'

what a shameful person you are @RanveerOfficial

never heard anyone from bw discuss science except Sushant you guys have left no stone unturned in mocking him. at least have some respect for his soul!#BoycottBingo — amaira (@amairas_07) November 18, 2020

Twitter Post Fans demanded apology from Ranveer

I want @RanveerOfficial @BingoSnacks to ask for apologies from @itsSSR and his family.. how dare u insult our beloved sushant..

Immediately take down ur add and issue apology from both of u in tv#BoycottBingo #RepublicRoar4SSR — soumita Bose Kaur ❤❤( NOT A BOT )❤❤ (@soumista) November 19, 2020

Details Sushant's affinity with science

Sushant, aged 34, passed away by alleged suicide on June 14. For the unversed, the late actor had a keen interest in science and particularly in astronomy. He was also an amateur astronomer, and often documented his love for the subject on social media. The actor also owned a high-end personal telescope as well as a flight simulator.

Controversy Sushant's death angered fans, triggered debate about nepotism