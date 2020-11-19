Popular talk show host Conan O'Brien is making a landmark shift from TV as he concludes his namesake show Conan next year. The host says the TBS show will end with its 10th season in June 2021. Thereafter, he will explore digital streaming territory by taking up a variety show on HBO Max. This shift puts an end on his 28-year-long TV career.

Details Last month, his show had faced burglary

This announcement joins another major revelation that Conan made last month when he said that his show had an unexpected guest - a burglar. He joked about his experience at a live music venue from where he has been recording his celebrity interviews via Zoom. The host added that the burglar stole a few laptops and a slate! But Conan is over that now.

Press release What does the host feel about the shift?

WarnerMedia, which owns both TBS and HBO, released a presser about O'Brien's shift. "In 1993 Johnny Carson gave me the best advice of my career: 'As soon as possible, get to a streaming platform'. I'm thrilled that I get to continue doing whatever the hell it is I do on HBO Max, and I look forward to a free subscription," said the host.

Other show Meanwhile, TBS travel specials will continue

However, that doesn't mean that O'Brien is leaving TBS high and dry. He will continue his travel specials titled Conan Without Borders on TBS and explore locations such as Ghana and even the Joint Security Area of North and South Korea. TBS show Conan had started in 2010 and got a shorter runtime in 2019, axing roles of Jimmy Vivino and Basic Cable Band.

Talk show host A look at O'Brien's illustrious TV run