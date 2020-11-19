Actor Akshay Kumar has reportedly filed a defamation case against a YouTuber, who accused him of involvement in fellow actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. The YouTuber, named Rashid Siddiqui, has been served a Rs. 500 crore defamation notice for dragging Akshay's name in the case. Siddiqui had previously been arrested by the police for spreading fake news, reports said. Here are more details.

As per reports, Siddiqui alleged in his YouTube videos that Akshay helped Sushant's girlfriend and the prime accused in his death case, Rhea Chakraborty, in escaping to Canada. He also alleged that Akshay was not happy with the success that the 34-year-old actor achieved with the blockbuster movie MS Dhoni: The Untold Story.

Siddiqui, a 25-year-old civil engineer from Bihar, with YouTube channel titled "FF News," earned over Rs. 15 lakh in four months, by making videos related to Sushant's death. His income increased rapidly from Rs. 296 in May to Rs. 38,200 (June), Rs 2,75,005 (July), Rs. 5,57,658 (August) and Rs. 6,50,898 (September). His YouTube channel also grew immensely, gaining nearly 2.7 lakh subscribers within months.

"The actor's death was used as an opportunity to earn money. Once media started reporting different theories, YouTubers too grabbed the opportunity and started posting fake content. They maligned Mumbai Police's image and earned money during the lockdown," a senior police officer said.

Arrest Siddiqui granted anticipatory bail, asked to cooperate

Earlier, advocate Dharmendra Mishra of the Shiv Sena's legal cell had filed a case against Siddiqui for spreading fake news. Siddiqui was then arrested for maligning the image of Mumbai Police, Maharashtra government, and state cabinet minister Aaditya Thackeray. He has since been granted anticipatory bail and asked to cooperate with the police in the investigation.

After Sushant's shocking death on June 14, names of many A-list celebrities were dragged in his death case. It was alleged that the young actor was a victim of nepotism and bullying in the Hindi film industry. He also faced a boycott by a number of big production banners, angry fans of the late actor alleged.

